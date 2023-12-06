COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Amanda Wyle, 42, of Giles Avenue, Sleaford. At Ruskington, on August 26, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £120 fine. £85 costs. At Lincoln, on September 28, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 27. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Young, 41, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, on August 20, damaged another person’s vehicle to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £562 fine. £2,414 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence in relation to a second vehicle. No separate penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Hollingworth, 36, of Lumley Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 1, damaged a door belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £500 compensation to pay. £120 fine. Restraining Order made. At Skegness, on September 30, threatened an individual that they would damage a doorbell camera belonging to them, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. No separate penalty. Restraining Order made.

Robert Lupu, 45, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, on June 20, damaged slot machines to an unknown value belonging to Merkur Slots, with intent or through recklessness. £253 fine. £85 costs. £101 victim surcharge.

Dale Thomas, 29, of HM Prison Wealstun, Walton Road, Thorp Arch, Wetherby. At Kirton, on September 18, damaged a police van, with intent or through recklessness. £50 compensation to pay. Also, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £40 fine. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Michael Lindley, 42, of Horseshoe Close, Ruskington. At Ruskington, on the B1188, on October 2, drove when the proportion of it alcohol in breath equalled 132 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 17 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. £85 victim surcharge. Also, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Schofield, 27, of Arran Close, Greylees, Sleaford. At Quarrington, in Northfield Road, on September 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £332 fine. £85 costs. £129 victim surcharge.

Nicola Hutchinson, 42, of Princess Street, Great Preston, Leeds. At Skegness, in Mill Lane, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £516 fine. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £85 costs. £206 victim surcharge.

Matthew Edge, 45, of Holly Street, Lincoln. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on August 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on August 28, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of himself or others and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Andrew Critchlow, 29, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on August 28, drove while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Partney, on the A16, on September 28, drove while disqualified. No separate points. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergey Danchev, 36, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on July 4, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for eight months. £276 fine. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Dean Bailey, 32, of Allenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Vine Road, on September 17, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Asen Angelov, 25, of Alford Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on July 21, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £220 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Kirk Bateman, 35, of Tytton Lane West, Wyberton. At Long Sutton, on the A1101 Wisbech Road, on May 16, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 victim surcharge. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Godfrey, 28, of Troutbeck Close, Lincoln. At Kirkby la Thorpe, on May 8, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Richard Pugh, 36, of Broomfield Close, Newport, Telford and Wrekin. At Martin, on the B1191, on May 7, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 11 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £240 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Brennan Reilly, 28, of La Ferte Bernard Close, Louth. At Louth, on September 28, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. Committed to prison for seven days. At Louth, on the same date, stole alcohol and scratch cards to an unknown value from Co-op. £96 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for seven days. At Louth, on the same date, stole alcohol and scratch cards from Co-op. £96 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for seven days as a concurrent term.

RESISTED POLICE:

Nathan Moore, 24, of Tylers Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, on August 29, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Skegness Police Station, on the same date, damaged a police van to an unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. £90 compensation to pay.

SPECIMEN:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Rebhan, 33, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, Northampton. At Skegness, on August 26, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Michal Nowak, 41, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, on July 25, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £666 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Leon Hawkins, 23, of Roxholm Close, Ruskington. At Bardney, on May 29, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £507 fine. £203 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Blake Holmes-Parker, 21, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, on August 9, stole baby thermometers to the value of £200 from Tesco. At Ingoldmells, on August 29, stole washing liquid of an unknown value from Heron Foods. At Ingoldmells, on September 2, stole washing products of an unknown value from Heron Foods. At Ingoldmells, on September 11, stole meat to the value of £56 from Heron Foods. At Chapel St Leonards, on September 14, stole meat of an unknown value from Club Tropicana supermarket. At Ingoldmells, on September 16, stole washing products to the value of £54 from Heron Foods. At Chapel St Leonards, on September 17, stole socks to the value of £10 from Club Tropicana gift shop. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, stole coffee to the value of £50 from Spar. At Chapel St Leonards, on September 24, stole cleaning products to the value of £44.55 from Club Tropicana supermarket. At Chapel St Leonards, on September 26, stole food and drink to the value of £5 from Spar. At Ingoldmells, in September 27, stole meat to the value of £200 from Silver Beach Supermarket. For each offence, committed to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Across eight offences, a total of £619.55 compensation ordered to pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spencer Hughes, 35, of Station Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on August 3, stole steak, coffee and beauty products from Spar. At Sleaford, on August 5, stole alcohol to the value of £166.70 from Lincolnshire Co-operative. At Sleaford, on August 7, stole alcohol to the value of £209.50 from Sainsbury's. At Sleaford, on August 13, stole fragrances and razors to the value of between £250 and £300 from Superdrug. At Sleaford, on August 30, stole alcohol to the value of £109 from Sainsbury's. At Sleaford, on September 1, stole alcohol to the value of £197.08 from Tesco. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as concurrent terms. Across five offences, a total of £883.70 compensation ordered to pay.

Mitko Hristov, 22, of Pump Square, Boston. At Boston, on July 29, stole CCTV cameras to the value of £400 from an individual. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 160 hours. £400 compensation to pay. £114 victim surcharge.

Saimonds Cubrevics, 35, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on September 14, stole a gift set to the value of £72 from Oldrids. £186 fine. £85 costs. £74 victim surcharge.

Robert Burton, 34, of Kingsley Drive, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on July 19, stole clothing to the value of £198 from Factory Shop. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £18 compensation to pay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Woods, 32, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 5, stole a vacuum cleaner to the value of £30 from The Original Factory Shop. £30 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on August 8, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £50 compensation to pay. At Ingoldmells, on August 10, stole 24 packs of cheese, two packs of Pringles, a case of Carling value lager, and a pack of burgers to the value of £79.53 from Heron Foods. £79.53 compensation to pay. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on August 15, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. £50 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on August 16, stole seven bags of chicken, three packs of mincemeat, three packs of pork, and three beef joints, to the value of £174 from Marks & Spencer. £174 compensation to pay. No separate penalty. At Lincolnshire, on September 27, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 22.