COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Kyle Woods, 32, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 7, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Programme Requirement – Building Better Relationships: 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £50 compensation to pay. Also, resisted two police constables in the execution of their duty. £50 compensation to pay.

Billy Smith, 26, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on or about April 30, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharney Pullen, 28, of Albany Close, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 21, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer. £200 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Carly Porter, 30, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, on October 10, committed assault by beating. £69 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

James Muir, 28, of Bridgend Avenue, Port Glasgow, Inverclyde. At Boston, on October 15, damaged the anti-pick sealant around the cell sink around the cell sink, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a CCTV camera belonging to Lincolnshire Police cell, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a cell toilet belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term.

DRINK DRIVING:

Pascal Mircea, 33, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on October 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vladlens Pizonkovs, 25, of Cornhill Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Priory Road, on October 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £130 fine. £85 costs. £325 victim surcharge.

Christopher Doyle, 36, of Mill Lane, New York. At Alford, in East Street, on July 25, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 105 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 44 months. £100 fine. £620 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Keryn Burgham, 24, of Main Street, North Rauceby, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on September 16, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £133 fine. £85 costs. £53 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Stuart Ashby, 45, of High Street, Gosberton. At Sutton Bridge, in St Matthew's Drive, on May 16, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 18 months. Disqualified from driving for 39 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in their blood equalled 21 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Sutton Bridge, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee White, 37, of George Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Sunningdale Drive, on August 1, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Also used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Daniel Austin, 37, of Algitha Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, on May 9, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine was in excess of 240 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine.

James Sampson, 31, of Crane Close, Cranwell. At Cranwell, in Sleaford Road, on May 13, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzolecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Georgie Cox, 27, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Albany Close, on May 6, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benjamin Green, 22, of Nookings Drive, Hibaldstow, Brigg. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 26 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dana Abell, 38, of West Street, Alford. At Mablethorpe, in Dymoke Road, on May 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 15 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

NON-MOLESTATION ORDER:

David Ashdown, 60, of Manton Court, Hibaldstow, Brigg. At Market Rasen, on March 25, did an act, namely drive past a property, in breach of a non-molestation order made on January 25 - two counts. For each offence, £166 fine. £85 costs. £66 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Steven Sharman, 30, of Ward Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on September 28, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. £50 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

SEAT BELT:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Novak, 57, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on April 21, without reasonable excuse, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

SPECIMEN:

John Ashton, 50, of The Lawn, Collingham. At Skegness, on September 26, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s or breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Simon Bisby, 48, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on September 16, stole coffee products to the value of £63 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 17, stole coffee products to the value of £94.50 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 21, stole three boxes of flea treatment to the value of £240 from Pets At Home. At Boston, on September 27, stole meat and coffee products to the value of £14.75 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 28, stole coffee products to the value of £48 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 29, stole meat and cleaning products to the value of £38.15 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 30, stole meat products to an unknown value from Co-op. At Boston, on October 1, stole meat products to the value of £51.20 from Co-op. At Boston, on the same date, stole Airwick products to the value of £111.50 from Co-op. At Boston, on October 2, stole meat products to the value of £94 from Co-op. At Boston, on October 3, stole meat products to the value of £58.60 from Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for 24 weeks, with terms running concurrently to each other.

Chelsea Collingwood, 28, of Cheshire Grove, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lancaster Avenue, stole £30 from an individual. £50 fine. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sean Myers, 34, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 16, stole fresh meat products to the value of £58 from Marks & Spencer. £40 fine. £58 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

WEAPON:

Michael Willson, 22, of Churchill Avenue, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Cagthorpe, on September 14, had with them, in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster. £120 fine. Knuckle duster to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession a quantity of ketamine - a class B drug. No separate penalty. Ketamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: