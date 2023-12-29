COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ court ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Gareth Penny, 62, of St James Mews, Harford Street, Middlesbrough. At Market Rasen, on February 18, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. £50 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £310 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Ruslan Severin, 48, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 15, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £616 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £246 victim surcharge. At Boston, in Rosegarth Street, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

Craig Thompson, 29, of Camwood Crescent, Lincoln. At Lincoln, on September 7, committed assault by beating. £426 fine. £85 costs. £170 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Tiago Ferreira, 22, of Judge Close, Boston. At Boston, on February 1, damaged numerous personal items, wardrobes, mirrors, and electrical items of a value exceeding £5,000 belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £2,000 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault. £200 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made.

DOG OUT OF CONTROL:

Amanda Wyle, 42, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford. In Sleaford, on October 29, were the owner of a dog, namely a husky cross breed, which was dangerously out of control and while out of control injured someone – three counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Total of £467.99 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Nour Lakbichy, 23, of Keeling Street, North Somercotes. At Louth, in Newmarket, on October 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 89 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Craig Richardson, 34, of Hampden Road, Dunholme, Lincoln. At Market Rasen, on October 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 123 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 180 hours. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Andrew Jackson, 39, of Mulberry Close, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Rudkin Drive, on October 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jason Richley, 36, of Tamer Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in East Gate, on September 1, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Karl Seston, 30, of Charles Street, Worsborough Bridge, Barnsley. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 30, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Florin Romaniuc, 33, of Carre Street, Sleaford. At Ruskington, in Sleaford Road, on May 3, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Nick Goldsmith, 41, of Yew Tree Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Paddock Grove, on October 11, had in their possession 3.8 microgrammes of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Darren McLean, 36, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on October 29, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPECIMEN:

Lolita Germanoviciene, 46, of Willington Road, Kirton. At Boston, on March 20, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £162 fine. £310 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Regan Jennings, 21, of Primrose Hollow, Louth. At Skegness Police Station, on February 8, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £620 costs. £72 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Emma Holmes, 43, of Lindum Way, Donington. At West Pinchbeck, in Six House Bank, on September 2, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £448 fine. £179 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Shorrocks, 28, of St Andrew's Way, Immingham. At Market Rasen, in Willingham Road, on September 2, rode a vehicle at a speed of 96mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £360 fine. £144 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Nathan Lewis, 23, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 22, stole seven bottles of washing machine detergent to the value of £40 from Co-op. At Skegness, on October 27, stole several items to an unknown value from Heron Foods. At Skegness, on November 1, stole scent boosters and dog treats of an unknown value from B&M. For each offence, committed to prison for seven days, suspended for 12 months, with terms running consecutively. Total custodial sentence: 21 days.

Louie Walker, 26, of Church Lane, Scredington, Sleaford. At North Hykeham, on June 24, stole four batteries and a 10 pack of milling tips to the value of £399 from Specialist Heat Exchange. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £399 compensation. £85 costs.