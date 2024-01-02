COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Karol Koscielak, 40, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 6, 2022, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £250 compensation to pay. £650 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Sean Connor, 39, of South Street, Alford. At Alford, on October 1, 2022, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Programme Requirement: 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. At Alford, between October 16 and 23, 2022, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £500 compensation to pay. At Alford, on October 23, 2022, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. At Alford, between June 1, 2022, and November 15, 2022, repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards a person to whom, at the time, they were personally connected, and the defendant knew or ought to have known that the behaviour would have a serious effect on them. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 24 weeks. Conditions, as above.

Thomas Schofield, 35, of Abbey Crescent, Swineshead. At Swineshead, on June 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – three counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. For each offence, £250 compensation to pay. At Swineshead, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Community Order made, as above. £250 compensation to pay.

Ashley Wilkinson, 28, of Playhouse Yard, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on August 4, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole a bottle of Southern Comfort from Sainsbury's. Community Order made, as above.

Ruslan Nebalsin, 20, of Cotton Road, Boston. At Boston, on July 8, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. £500 compensation to pay. £310 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Stephen Grimes, 66, of Marine Drive, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on November 9, without lawful excuse, damaged a caravan window of a value below £500, belonging to an individual. £160 compensation to pay.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Marie Skrzypczak, 55, of Alfred Avenue, Metheringham. At Metheringham, on September 9, were in charge of a dog, namely a mixed bull type breed, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured someone. Order given for dog to be destroyed. £631 fine. £1,000 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Agne Komisaraitye, 30, of Norfolk Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on October 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Wayne Smith, 41, of Reynard Street, Spilsby. At Orby, in Burgh Road, on August 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in urine equalled 144 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107 milligrammes. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £230 fine. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

Terence Page, 45, of Cecil Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 111 milligrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Dilan Short, 43, of Fury Avenue, Grimoldby, Louth. At Louth, in Grimsby Road, on October 23, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Sean Kilmore, 35, of St Bernards Avenue, Louth. At Louth, in St Bernards Avenue, on October 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Claudia Burtila, 23, of St Anns Wharf, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on August 26, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 180 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Victor Pinheiro, 51, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on September 26, drove while disqualified. £615 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Armins Meduneckis, 59, of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake. At Old Leake, in Mayflower Gardens, on October 19, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while unfit to drive through drink. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Joseph Chapman, 46, of Pinfold Lane, Irby in the Marsh. At Irby in the Marsh, in Pinfold Lane, on April 13, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 50mcg.

Tommy Briercliffe, 29, of Roundhouse Way, Barrow Upon Soar, Loughborough. At Bicker Bar, on the A52, on June 25, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified driving for 12 months. £323 fine. £85 costs. £129 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Carlton Dickinson, 31, of Mount Lane, Kirkby la Thorpe, Sleaford. At Grantham, in Watergate, on May 23, drove a vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Mia Stockdale, 20, of Hall Lane, Stickney, Boston. At Lincoln, in Main Road, on April 26, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 176 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £394 fine. £85 costs. £158 victim surcharge.

FAILING TO STOP:

Mantas Manyilovas, 31, of Windsmoor Road, Brookenby, Market Rasen. At Grantham, in Warmington Avenue, on April 24, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another driver's vehicle, failed to stop. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed with seven points. £110 costs. £176 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable and in any case within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Andzej Tamulevic, 36, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 20, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. £666 fine. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Deividas Urbsys, 28, of Riverside, Boston. At Tetney, in Humberston Road, on August 4, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £323 fine. £129 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

David Damms, 47, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Boston, on May 19, stole two bottles of alcohol to the value of £46 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £46 compensation to pay.

Stacey Sykes, 37, of Station Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on August 7, stole three air fryers to the value of £447 from The Original Factory Shop. £596 compensation to pay. At Mablethorpe, on August 10, stole an air fryer and vacuum cleaner to the value of £258 from The Original Factory Shop. No separate penalty. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, stole an air fryer to the value of £149 from The Original Factory Shop. No separate penalty.

Harriet Cownie, 36, of The Ridings, Market Rasen. At Sturton on Stow, on March 30, stole meat to the value of £202 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £80 fine. £202 compensation to pay. £32 victim surcharge. At Welton, on March 1, stole meat to the value of £94 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £94 compensation to pay.