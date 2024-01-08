COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Charlotte Russell, 34, of Fairfax Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, on October 29, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer. £320 fine. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second police officer. £100 compensation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Osbourne, 43, of Mafeking Terrace, Boston. At Boston, on October 29, damaged a front wing of a car belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cane Taylor, 22, of Princes Street, Sutton Bridge. At Skegness, on June 16, damaged a mobile phone to an unknown value belonging to someone other than themselves, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation. £40 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a caravan window to the value of £150 belonging to someone other than themselves, with intent or by being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £40 fine. £150 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Ethan Burton-Melling, 20, of Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle. At Woodhall Spa, in Witham Road, on August 12, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 121 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £230 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

Jeffery Knight, 57, of Ebenezer Street, Heanor, Nottingham. At Tattershall, at Tattershall Lakes, on October 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 89 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. At Tattershall, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine.

DRUG DRIVING:

Nathan Waite, 39, of St Andrew's Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 22, in Brunswick Drive, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 76 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 19 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley Hodson, 33, of Brun Balderston Close, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Ashby Road, on July 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 193 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FIREARM:

Ryan Mercer, 42, of Park Avenue, Louth. At Louth, on October 4, being a person who had been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three months or more but less than three years, had in their possession a firearm, namely an under lever air rifle, bearing no identifying marks to indicate make, model or serial number, before the expiration of the period of five years from the date of their release. £66 fine. Air rifle to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

FRAUD:

Stacey Baker, 29, of The Pingle, Billingborough. At Billingborough, between February 17, 2021, and March 28, 2021, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made a false representation, namely used a bank card belonging to someone other than themselves, intending to make a gain of £649.37 for themselves. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £500 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. At Billingborough, between the same dates, committed the same offence, intending to make a gain of £258.90 (of which £9.98 was successful) for themselves. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Conditions as above. Total custodial period: 16 weeks.

IN CHARGE OF A VEHICLE:

Junior Crofts, 44, of Charlotte Court, Pedlars Close, Leicester. At Skegness, in North Parade, on October 29, were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugo Amaral, 46, of Witham Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 29, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Brandon Birkin, 23, of Milton Street, Balderton, Newark. At Holdingham, on the A17, on September 9, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 70mph limit. £307 fine. £122 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Craig Revell, 34, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, on September 9, stole food to the value of £43.85 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 19, stole food to the value of £54.80 from Co-op. At Boston, on September 28, stole Babyliss Hair Waver to the value of £55 from Boots. At Boston, on September 29, stole clothing to the value of £149.94 from New Look. At Boston, on September 30, stole food to the value of £71.35 from Co-op. At Boston, on October 1, stole food to the value of £72.85 from Co-op. At Boston, on November 12, stole food to the value of £45.75 from Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: four weeks. Compensation totalling: £493.54 to pay.