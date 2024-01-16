COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Jade Rickards, 32, of Manners Way, Southend-on-Sea, Essex. At Boston, on November 2, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Andrzej Pietrzak, 59, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 20, committed assault by beating. £160 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge.

Simon Adshead, 48, of Park Avenue, Rotherham. At Tattershall, on August 23, committed assault by beating – three counts. Total of £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

BURGLARY:

Gavin Caulton, 45, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Puritan Way, on July 9, entered a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal therein. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Boston, in Puritan Way, on July 10, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a consecuitve term. Total custodial sentence: 36 weeks. Conditions, as above. £200 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Luke Battye, 32, of Rhodes Street, Hightown, Castleford, Wakefield. At Market Rasen, on the A15, on October 25, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 91 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement - number of days to abstain from consuming alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 24 weeks. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Christopher Buck, 48, of Scarsdale Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on October 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £1,200 fine. £85 costs. £480 victim surcharge. £85 costs. £480 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Daniel Kemp, 43, of Park Road, Spalding. At Sutterton, in Station Road, on October 27, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 10 months. £266 fine. £106 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Lloyd Bell, 33, of Pelham View, North Kelsey, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Union Street, on August 5, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Myles Appleyard, 27, of Churchill Avenue, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Willingham Road, on June 21, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 37 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £266 fine. £85 costs. £106 victim surcharge.

FAILING TO STOP:

Shane Peat, 38, of Station Road, Scunthorpe. At Alford, in Hanby Lane, on March 30, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to four other vehicles, failed to stop. Disqualified from driving for six months (driving record endorsed with seven points). £660 fine. £110 costs. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to four other vehicles, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT:

Terence Page, 45, of Cecil Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, between April 3 and 7, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they attended the complainant's home address, making threats, attended their workplace, and made several phone calls to them of a threatening nature. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £120 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on April 6, used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used against them, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Community Order made, as above.

NON-MOLESTATION ORDER:

Carl Parker, 36, of Monks Road, Lincoln. At Horncastle, on November 19, without reasonable excuse, did an act that breached a non-molestation order made in October, namely attended an address and made threats against an individual. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. At Horncastle, on the same date, committed assault. £550 fine.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Bradley Hennesey-Thompson, 24, of Abbey Road, Quarrington. At Sleaford, on November 3, had in their possession a quantity of ketamine - a class A drug. Ketamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £266 fine. £85 costs.

SEXUAL OFFENCE:

Edward Phillips, 26, of Tamer Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on June 12, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and the defendant did not reasonably believe that they were consenting. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £250 compensation to pay. Defendant required to register with police for five years.

SPEEDING:

Kara Cartwright, 24, of Woodland Road, Kirton. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on June 24, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £325 fine. £130 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Simon Knott, 48, of Moorhen Close, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Willingham Road, on September 16, drove at a speed of 95mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £250 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Stephen Rollison, 43, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on November 22, stole jars of coffee and sweets to the value of £100 from Co-op. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, stole unspecified items to the value of £69.65 from Lidl. £100 fine. At Fishtoft, in Eastwood Road, on November 11, stole two packets of chicken to the value of £5.80 from BP. £5.80 compensation to pay.

Gary Hade, 37, of Tower Flats, Lincoln. At Wragby, on October 17, stole baby formula to the value of £42 from Tesco. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £42 compensation to pay. At Lincoln, on October 26, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on October 5. No separate penalty. At Wragby, on September 24, stole two baby bottles to the value of £50 from Tesco. Community Order made, as above. At Lincoln, on November 23, stole eight bottles of laundry products to the value of £45 from Waitrose. Community Order made, as above. £45 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Travis Quinlan, 26, of Honeysuckle Lane, Wragby. At Lincoln, on June 10, used towards another, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Conditional discharge of 18 months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.