COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ARSON:

Daniel Baker, 42, of Barkham Street, Wainfleet, Skegness. At Wainfleet, in Barkham Street, on March 19, committed arson in that they damaged by fire a motorcycle to the value of £1,100 belonging to someone other than themselves, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £1,100 compensation to pay. At Wainfleet, on the same date, damaged CCTV cameras belonging to someone other than themselves, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made, as above. £400 compensation to pay.

ASSAULT:

Elton Matos, 32, of Ward Crescent, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, on April 16, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £200 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £100 compensation to pay. Restraining Order Made. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, as suspended for 12 months. Conditions, as above. At Boston, between March 31 and April 7, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for 12 weeks. Conditions, as above. At Boston, between January 1, 2023, and January 31, 2023, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Conditions as above. Total custodial period: 12 weeks.

Desmond Barnet, 67, of Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on April 18, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £100 compensation to pay. £120 fine. £114 victim surcharge.

Asa Dingly, 37, of Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on April 18, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, damaged a wing mirror of a car belonging to someone other than themselves to the value of £500, with intent or through recklessness. £487.20 compensation to pay.

​

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Emma Doughty, 55, of Parrys Court, Northgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on December 3, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely a pub, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

​

BURGLARY:

Thao Panter, 46, c/o Columbia Hotel, Wellingborough, Ipswich. At Boston, on December 17, having entered a dwelling, namely the manager's suite at the New England Hotel, as a trespasser, stole therein a quantity of alcohol. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. £300 costs. £187 victim surcharge. At Boston, in London Road, on December 4, having entered part of a building, namely a Quayside Hotel room, as a trespasser, stole therein car keys. Committed to prison for 10 weeks as a consecutive term. At Boston, on the same date, without the consent of the owner or lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of themselves or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, an accident occurred by which damage of less than £5,000 was caused to property. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a consecutive term. Total custodial sentence: 50 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Boston, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Nicholas Stow, 55, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Surfleet, in Gosberton Road, on November 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in breath equalled 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £750 fine. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

Tiyga Stoneman, 31, of Oak Crescent, Leicester. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of itin breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Wayne Gelder, 41, of Fleets Road, Sturton By Stow, Lincoln. At Metheringham, in Moor Lane, on November 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Marian Dinu, 25, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on November 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Nikolajs Ivanovs, 35, of Radford Road, Nottingham. At Boston, in St John's Road, on November 23, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Steven Bexon, 40, of Albany Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on July 4, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for nine months. £300 fine. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Sam Fieldsend, 36, of Blacksmith Court, Caistor, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Walesby Road, on October 7, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge. Also, drove without insurance. No separate penalty.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Stuart Burton, 49, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, in Taverner Road, on May 25, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 237 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Warren Mitchell, 27, of Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield. At Horncastle, in Spilsby Road, on June 3, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made, Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove with then the proportion of the delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualification as above.

Stuart Ashby, 45, c/o St Matthews Drive, Sutton Bridge, Spalding. At Kirton, on July 6, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for one year. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Joe Christie, 35, of Foster Street, Heckington, Sleaford. At Surfleet, on the A152, on May 29, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was more than 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. Disqualification as above.

Glyn Wilkes, 57, of Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on July 1, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was in excess of 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood was in excess of 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualification as above. No separate penalty.

Jayden Gibson, 24, of Priestley Road, Birmingham. At Skegness, in Queens Road, on December 15, 2022, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Robert Lee, 35, of Park Lane, Donington. At Spalding, in Pinchbeck Road, on June 3, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.1 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Susan Newton, 68, of Huttoft Road, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Sutton On Sea, between October 10 and November 8, pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment and which the defendant knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment, namely filming the complainants with a mobile phone and shouting at them and causing minor damage to plants and fencing. £300 fine. Restraining Order made. £620 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

RESTRAINING ORDER:

Antonia Hickman, 30, of Elizabeth Avenue, Tattershall Bridge, Lincoln. At Old Leake, on October 27, without reasonable excuse, attended an address in breach of a Restraining Order made on March 10, 2022. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months. Restraining Order varied. £85 costs. At Old Leake, on the same date, damaged two ground-floor windows to an unknown value belonging to Boston Borough Council, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty. At Boston, on June 9, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. At Boston, on November 22, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

​

SEXUAL OFFENCE:

Aras Omar, 38, of North Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 9, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and the defendant did not reasonably believe that they were consenting – two counts. At Skegness, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for one year, one as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. For each offence, defendant required to register with police for seven years.

THEFT:

David Titley, 42, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on November 22, stole vodka to the value of £66 from Tesco. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £66 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole vodka of an unknown value from Aldi. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, on November 26, stole shampoo and bubble bath to the value of £100 from Superdrug. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, on November 28, stole two chocolate bars to the value of £3.20 from WH Smith. Community Order made, as above. £3.20 compensation to pay.

Michael Tobin, 48, of High Street, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on July 16, stole assorted goods to the value of £120 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £713 compensation to pay. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Mablethorpe, on July 22, stole assorted goods to the value of £115 from Lincolnshire Co-op. No separate penalty.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: