COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​ASSAULT:

Shirley Taylor, 67, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 18, committed assault by beating. £247 fine. £125 costs. £99 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Harry Preece, 21, of St Lawrence Street, Horncastle. At Horncastle, on March 5, damaged a jacket and electrical items belonging to someone other than themselves, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. £500 compensation to pay. £114 victim surcharge. At Horncastle, on the same date, damaged a mobile phone belonging to someone other than themselves, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made, as above. At Horncastle, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above.

Steven Clayton, 41, of Eastview Terrace, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 1, damaged a garden gate and a patio door of an unknown value belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £300 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sean Dixon, 29, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Grantham, on September 23, damaged a van belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. £50 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

John Britchford, 53, of Old Place, Sleaford. At Bourne, in North Street, on December 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Mareks Laskovs, 54, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Brothertoft, in Punchbowl Lane, on December 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £135 fine. £85 costs. £54 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Janis Timoskans, 40, of Fydell Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on December 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Neil Metcalfe, 47, of Arundel Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Amberley Crescent, on December 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 weeks. £160 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge.

John Green, 47, of Naseem A, Al Bandar, Abu Dhabi, UAE. At Wragby, in Church Street, on December 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £5,385 fine. £85 costs. £2,000 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jeremy Taylor, 34, of Newark Road, Holdingham, Sleaford. At Theydon Garnon, in Essex, on the M25, drove while disqualified. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Nabaz Omar, 25, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on October 25, drove while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. To be detained in the courthouse - detention deemed served. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Christopher White, 41, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on August 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 160 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Evans, 40, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Cheshire Grove, on May 25, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit: 50 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit is 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

IN CHARGE:

Macekonas Grazvydas, 38, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, on November 4, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 157 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Lloyd Thirlwell, 38, of High Street, Heckington, Sleaford. At Grantham, on December 3, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £800 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £320 surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Rasvan-Liviu Stancu, 37, of Union Place, Boston. At Spalding, on the A151 Holbeach Road, on July 17, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £350 fine. £110 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points. At Spalding, on the A151 Holbeach Road, on July 15, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with five points.

THEFT:

Levi Smith, 32, of The Wolds Caravan Park, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, on December 20, jointly with an unknown male, stole three Bosch universal impact drills, to a value of £210 from B&Q. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £210 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole a delivery crate containing grocery shopping to the value of £14.72 from Tesco. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on December 19, stole two turkey joints of a value of £85 belonging to Marks & Spencer. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 compensation to pay.

