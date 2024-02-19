COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Maison North, 23, of Gunby Road, Orby. At Irby in the Marsh, on August 24, assaulted an emergency worker (a police constable) by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £75 compensation to pay and £450 fine. £85 costs. At Irby in the Marsh, on August 24, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £300 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED:

Alex Paul, 41, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 15, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of kitchen knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Vaidutis Uzkurelis, 59, of North Street, Boston. At Boston, in Redbourne Terrace, on October 14, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of kitchen knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Nicholas Briggs, 52, of Sea Road, Anderby. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 117 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Peter Buxton, 38, of Skegness Road, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on December 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 89 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £430 fine. £85 costs. £172 victim surcharge.

Paul Gallagher, 64, of Meadowbrook, Ruskington. At Sleaford, in Market Place, on December 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £347 fine. Legal limit 35mcg. £85 costs. £139 victim surcharge.

Matthew Pepper, 39, of Granary Way, Horncastle. At Thimbleby, in Green Lane, on December 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £750 fine. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

Darren Cottrell, 43, of Marsh Lane, Misterton, Doncaster, Nottinghamshire. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on March 24, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. £467 fine. £200 costs. £187 victim surcharge.

Liam Conneely, 27, of Cecil Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £475 fine. £85 costs. £190 victim surcharge. Between Skegness and Boston, on the same date, damaged the rear of a Lincolnshire Police vehicle, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Ross Munn, 31, of New Haven Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on July 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 112 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £450 fine. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

Gavin Kennedy, 45, of Swallow Close, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Ulceby Cross, on the A16, on November 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £40 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Hayden Baxter, 18, of Heath Lane, Leasingham, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Southgate, on December 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £280 fine. £85 costs. £112 victim surcharge.

Daniel Robinson, 22, of Thomas Street, Sleaford. At Kirkby la Thorpe, on the A17, on December 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £233 fine. £85 costs. £94 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Martin Laking, 60, of Kestrel Drive, Louth. At Louth, on November 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 98 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Ian Steel, 77, of Casswell Crescent, Fulstow, Louth. At Fulstow, in Thoresby Road, on September 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 95 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Joshua Bradley, 29, of Honeysuckle Lane, Wragby, Market Rasen. At Lincoln, in Greetwell Road, on October 24, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 160 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mark Hopkins, 51, of Stenner Road, Coningsby. At Stixwould, in Duckpool Lane, on October 23, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for nine weeks, suspended for 18 months. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £150 costs. £187 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

James Stewart, 29, of Bishop Tozer Close, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, in Church Lane, on May 26, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 230 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tom Adlington, 20, of Wainfleet Road, Irby in the Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 17, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled more than 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equaled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Community Order made, as above. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sophie King, 22, of Muswell Road, West Town, Peterborough. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on August 5, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £65 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. £40 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Julian Xhemali, 21, of High Street, Spalding. At Gosberton Risegate, on September 13, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Duco Verwijs, 29, of Vinters Way, Butterwick. At Coningsby, on October 31, 2022, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £40 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Mark Maddison, 47, of Fitzwilliam Street, Mablethorpe. At Grantham Police Station, on December 13, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of urine in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

