COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Wayne Leverton, 43, of Priory Row, Church Lane, Alvingham. At Louth, on July 5, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Brandon Hibbert, 24, of Linnet Way, Sleaford. At Lincoln, on or about August 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Louis Johnson, 22, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, on January 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police sergeant, by beating them. £50 compensation to pay. £675 fine. £85 costs. £330 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a window belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay. £150 fine.

Daniel Carville, 30, of Ryton Road, Boston. At Boston, on January 3, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £50 compensation to pay and £180 fine. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with five points. £85 costs. £176 victim surcharge.

Tanya Hough, 45, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on December 31, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £50 compensation to pay. £180 fine. At Boston, in Market Place, on the same date, damaged a window belonging to a business, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay. £40 fine. £88 victim surcharge.

Jade Wood, 32, of Tamer Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on September 15, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £50 compensation to pay. £200 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Teresa Cowie, 52, of Lady Matilda’s Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Square, on October 30, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a steak knife. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Paul Frankish, 35, of Kelsway, Caistor, Market Rasen. At Caistor, on September 28, damaged a glass panel to the value of £753 belonging to Caistor Health Centre, with intent or through recklessness. £753 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Caistor, on the same date, used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £50 compensation to pay. £500 fine.

DRINK DRIVING:

Owen Rutt, 23, of Belton Close, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton West, on January 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 40 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £226 fine. £85 costs. £90 victim surcharge.

Antony Zanelli, 53, of St Andrews Road, Mablethorpe. At Trusthorpe, in Mile Lane, on November 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 110 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Dylan Loveley, 20, of Lincoln Road, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Prospect Street, on December 29, drove when the proportion of the alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £395 fine. Legal limit 35 mcg. £158 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Vadym Andrushkiv, 45, of Market Street, Spilsby. At Boston, in John Adams Way and at the Texaco filling station, in Artillery Row, on December 30, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Edgars Kaminskis, 36, of Greenacre Close, Sutterton, Boston. At Boston, on December 30, in the McDonald’s drive thru in Queen Street, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Craig Chappell, 37, of Winteringham Way, Louth. At Louth, in Newmarket, on September 24, drove while disqualified. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Martins Volans, 25, of London Road, Boston. At East Heckington, on the A17, on December 14, drove a vehicle while disqualified. £416 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Yordanov, 35, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Argyle Street, on December 5, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Also,

DRUG DRIVING:

Joshua Cook, 19, of Firebeacon Lane, Wragholme, Louth. At Covenham, Louth, in Bulk Bank, on August 31, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Aaron Wintin, 28, of Newfield Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in North Road, on April 24, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.4 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £639 fine. £600 costs. £256 victim surcharge.

Lee Doyle, 55, of Orby Road, Burgh le Marsh. At Langworth, on the A158, on August 18, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 17 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Langworth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £40 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

FAILED TO STOP:

Callum Kerry, 20, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, on June 23, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £440 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with five points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £528 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE WHEN OVER LIMIT:

Kay Jones, 35, of Blenheim Avenue, Coventry. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 22, were in charge of a motor vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 94 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for six months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £148 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Christopher O'Leary, 32, of West End, Holbeach, Spalding. At Boston, on January 1, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £666 fine. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Jacob Coulman, 29, of Greenacre Park, Roos, Hull. At Langrick, on the B1192, drove at a speed of 73mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £647 fine. £258 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jason Tokelove, 51, of Came Court, Woodhall Spa. At Partney, on the A16, on October 15, drove at a speed of 98mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £346 fine. £138 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rebecca Corssen-Davies, 33, of Laythorpe Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on November 22, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £187 fine. £74 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.THEFT:

Charlie Carter, 26, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on December 30, stole meat to the value of £35.85 from Co-op. At Boston, on December 31, stole a beard trimmer to the value of £36 from Boots. At Boston, on January 8, stole meat to the value of £31.70 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 11, stole meat to the value of £116.45 from Co-op. At Wyberton, on January 15, stole Lenor scent boosters and meat to the value of £220 from Tesco. At Boston, on January 19, stole washing pods to the value of £40 from Savers. At Boston, on the same date, stole meat to the value of £28.65 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 21, stole meat to the value of £23.65 from Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks with terms running concurrently to each other. Compensation totalling £532.30 to pay.

Sam Vince, 27, of Skirbeck Gardens, Boston. At Boston, on November 2, stole a pair of headphones to the value of £99.99 from HMV. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £99.99 compensation to pay.

Marlena Michalak, 34, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, on November 5, stole fragrance gift sets to the value of £117 from Boots. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Stephen Rollinson, 43, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, on November 25, stole washing products to the value of £75.93 from B&M. At Boston, on December 21, stole air fresheners to the value of £78.88 from Savers. At Boston, on December 26, stole meat and cheese to the value of £70 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 8, stole meat and cheese products to the value of £47 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 11, stole meat and cheese products to the value of £85.25 from Co-op. At Boston, on January 16, stole meat and cheese products to the value of £80.92 from Aldi. For each offence, Community Order made with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential, period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 30 days). Compensation totalling £356.10 to pay.

Daniel Gash, 33, of Jubilee Grove, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on December 20, stole meat to the value of £46.23 from Spar. £46.23 compensation to pay. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: