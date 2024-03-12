COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Keiron Major, 34, of High Street, Metheringham. In Lincolnshire, on December 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £200 compensation to pay. £1,066 fine. £85 costs. £426 victim surcharge.

Keith Young, 49, of Cheltenham Way, Mablethorpe. At Lincoln County Hospital, on December 30, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer. £150 compensation to pay. £180 fine.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Callum Vickers, 27, of Limber Crescent, Leicester. At Skegness Police Station, on August 24, damaged a cell belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness, by smearing blood inside it and on a CCTV camera, necessitating a deep clean. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

COMMUNICATION:

Ian Gentry, 47, of Bennetts Mill Court, Woodhall Spa. At Woodhall Spa, on December 29, sent an electronic communication, namely a WhatsApp message, which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom they intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Gemma Bayliss, 39, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Eudo Road, on July 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 51 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £162 fine. £300 costs. £65 victim surcharge.

Florin Stefan, 44, of Barge Close, Spalding. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on November 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. At Boston, on or about November 29, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on November 12. To be detained in the courthouse – detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Allen Quinton, 36, of Sea Lane, Butterwick, Boston. At Wrangle, on the A52, on January 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Thomas Baxter, 30, of Denby Drive, Blyth, Retford, Nottinghamshire. At New York, in Hurnbridge Road, on January 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 104 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £833 fine. £85 costs. £333 victim surcharge.

Jake Lindsay, 28, of London Road, Alvaston, Derby. At Mablethorpe, in Seacroft Road, on January 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nick Lenton, 37, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Skegness, in the Grand Parade car park, on January 14, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £241 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge.

Daniel Callaghan, 28, of Asserby Road, Asserby, Alford. At Alford, in Beesby Walk, on January 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 113 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 26 weeks. £384 fine. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Joanne Cunningham, 47, of High Holme Road, Louth. At Ludford, on the A631, on August 21, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Colin Bell, 60, of Sir Isaac Newton Drive, Boston. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on November 7, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £524 fine. £209 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Damian Orlowski, 30, of Larkspur Croft, Boston. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on November 8, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £489 fine. £195 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Andrew Darcy, 23, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 12, stole spirits to the value of £113 from Co-op. At Skegness, on the same date, stole spirits to the value of £139 from Co-op. At Skegness, on October 27, stole Yankee Candles to the value of £142 from Savers. At Skegness, on November 12, stole dolls to the value of £210 from Home Bargains. For each offence, Community Order made with Alcohol Treatment Requirement (period of treatment: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 15 days). Compensation totalling £582 to pay. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on January 30, had in their possession a small amount of cocaine – a class A drug. Community Order made, as above.

Luke Stubbings, 26, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Tattershall, on December 23, stole coffee to the value of £36 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 21, stole coffee to the value of £36 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 22, stole meat to the value of about £30 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on January 23, stole baby food products and washing up products to the value of £80 from Tesco. At Boston, on January 30, stole washing up products to the value of £14.98 from Savers. Community Order made, as above. £14.98 compensation to pay. For each offence, Community Order made with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential - period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). Compensation totalling 195.98 to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Richie Pugh, 36, of Broomfield Close, Newport, Telford and Wrekin. At Boston, on August 8, used towards threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 compensation to pay.