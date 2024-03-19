COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Sarah Greenwood, 26, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 26, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £50 compensation to pay. £450 fine. £150 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

Allen Dudley, 37, of Millfield Road, Metheringham. At Bath, on December 8, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £85 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

​

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Carl Chappell, 37, of Bowers Avenue, Louth. At Louth, on January 21, damaged a glass door panel to the value of £200 belonging to The Blind Tiger pub, with intent or through recklessness. £200 compensation to pay. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine.

John Slinger, 35, of Elsenham Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire. At Louth, on October 5, damaged a Yamaha motorcycle to the value of £651.97 belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £651.97 compensation to pay.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Josh Waterhouse, 32, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on January 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 88 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 50 hours. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. At Boston Police Station, on January 19, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made, as above. £150 compensation to pay.

Carolyn Magee, 41, of Hillside Estate, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Hazel Grove, on November 30, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 140 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £330 fine. £85 costs.

Matthew Lodge, 43, of Parklands, Mumby. At Louth, on the A153 Horncastle Road, on January 1, drove when the proportion of the alcohol in blood equalled 106 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Prince George, 39, of Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in Wellington Road, on August 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 145 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge.

Mark Mottram, 44, of Station Road, Halton Holegate, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on January 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Hayden Platts, 32, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen’s Road, on January 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 79 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Jake Webster, 30, of Elizabeth Drive, Billingborough, Sleaford. At Threekingham, in Mareham Lane, on November 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 99 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Community Order made. Programme Requirement: 19 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for four years. £85 costs. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Alex Rowe, 26, of Clifton Road, Fishtoft. At Holdingham, on the A15, on January 10, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for 10 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Kiel Bloodworth, 40, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Orby, in Holmefield Lane, on January 18, drove while disqualified. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Maison North, 23, of Gunby Road, Orby, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Storeys Lane, on August 28, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine on blood equalled 73 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £350 fine. £85 costs.

Leon Warren, 21, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At West Ashby, in Shearman’s Wath, on August 13, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £100 fine. £40 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO REPORT:

David Sturgess, 29, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Robert's Grove, on July 29, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. £293 fine. Driving record endorsed by five points. £110 costs. £293 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

​

FRAUD:

Scott Creek, 44, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, between June 20 and September, stole a bank card belonging to Advanced Flat Roofing Lincolnshire Ltd. At Boston, between the same dates, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made false representations, namely they used a bank card belonging to Advanced Flat Roofing Lincolnshire Ltd to withdraw cash and purchase goods, intending to make a gain of £962.93 for themselves. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 15 days) and Unpaid Work Requirement (150 hours). £962.93 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Stuart Messenger, 42, of Wellington Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Wyberton, on February 19, without reasonable excuse, were found at an address in breach of a restraining order made on November 27. £200 fine. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

Nicola Barnes, 41, of Boston Road, Sibsey. At Spilsby, on the A16 Partney Road, on November 23, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £242 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: