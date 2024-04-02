COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Ben Crickmar, 37, of Waterloo Road, Mablethorpe. At Boston, on January 30, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £120 victim surcharge. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Dovydas Vainoras, 23, of Winchester Close, Skegness. At Skegness, in Dorothy Avenue, on January 7, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Defendant to be deprived of lock knife. £700 fine. £85 costs. £280 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artur Matulevic, 21, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Boston, on February 4, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of lock knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, in a public place, namely Spain Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Laura Grimoldby, 33, of Skipworth Ridge, South Kelsey, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Kelsey Road, on December 23, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Brian Cattle, 38, of Cedars Drive, Uxbridge, Middlesex. Near Threekingham, on the A52, on January 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Olegs Semjonovs, 41, of Rosebery Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Portland Street, on February 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 108 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Hanson, 58, of St Clements Close, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Alford, in Caroline Street, on February 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £150 fine. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Wayne Smith, 41, of Reynard Street, Spilsby. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on January 26, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Benjamin Underwood, 25, of Queensway, Ruskington, Sleaford. At North Rauceby, in Main Street, on February 11, 2023, drove while disqualified. £1,000 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £400 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Carlos Gregorio, 22, of The Squires, Woodston, Peterborough. At Sleaford, on the A15, on September 20, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. £333 fine. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Watmore, 33, of Vernon Street, Lincoln. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on September 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drugbenzoylecgonine in blood equalled 180 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO REPORT:

David Sturgess, 29, of Barnes Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Robert's Grove, on July 29, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. £293 fine. Driving record endorsed by five points. £110 costs. £293 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Stuart Messenger, 42, of Wellington Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Wyberton, on February 19, without reasonable excuse, were found at an address in breach of a restraining order made on November 27. £200 fine. £85 costs.

​

SPECIMEN:

Varghese Joseph, 47, of Westgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Westgate, on January 10, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Ainsworth, 45, of Ivy Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton Low Road, on December 31, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for three years and 20 days. Committed to prison for six weeks. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Kyle Nadin, 27, of Bishop Tozer Close, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Alford, on the A1104, on December 23, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicola Barnes, 41, of Boston Road, Sibsey. At Spilsby, on the A16 Partney Road, on November 23, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £242 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

​

THEFT ACT:

Saulius Vasiliauskas, 53, of Kitwood Road, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on January 25, 2023, unlawfully attempted to take fish in water in which there was a private right of fishery. £504 fine. £620 costs. £202 victim surcharge. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on the same date, unlawfully took fish in water in which there was a private right of fishery. No separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad