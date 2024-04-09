COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Brandon Hibbert, 24, of Linnet Way, Sleaford. At Lincoln, on March 3, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £50 compensation to pay and committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Lincoln, in Park Street, on the same date, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.Andrea Marvell, 46, of Elder Close, Skegness. At Skegness, in Elder Close, on February 15, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them - two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay. For each offence, £80 fine.

​

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED:

Alison Watson, 49, of Marsh Lane, Orby. At Skegness, in Albany Road, on February 15, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a bladed/sharply pointed article, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

​

DISQUALIFIED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurti Kurtev, 52, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, on January 28, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for four months. £583 fine. £85 costs. £233 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Stephen Munn, 36, of Talford Road, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, in Tower Road, on December 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £576 fine. £110 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

Makaley French, 39, of Charles Street, Louth. At Louth, in Charles Street, on February 4, drove when the proportion of the alcohol in breath equalled 117 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 28 weeks. £80 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Brendon Warren, 47, of Willoughby Hills, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Queens Road, on February 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Kitchen, 23, of Station Road, Kirton. At Bridge End, on the A52, on June 27, was in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Panayot Atanasov, 35, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on September 9, drove when the proportion of methamphetamine in blood equalled 32.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualification as above.

Daniel Ross, 34, of Evison Way, North Somercotes, Louth. At Louth, in Lime Grove, on May 26, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 238 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Luke Taylor, 35, of Main Road, South Reston, Louth. At Legbourne, on the A157 Station Road, on December 27, 2022, drove when the proportion of MDMA in blood equalled 17 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £903 fine. £85 costs. £361 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Christie, 35, of Foster Street, Heckington, Sleaford. At Boston, in Great Fen Road, on August 16, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled more than 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £300 fine. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualification as above.

​

DUE CARE:

Claire Hudson, 47, of Kent Road, Brookenby, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on the B1203 Swinhope Road, on May 29, caused serious injury to a person by driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Ben Greathead, 19, of Clampgate Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Lincoln, on the A1434 Bunkers Hill, on October 25, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 55 days. Driving record endorsed.

THREAT:

Byron Toyne, 39, of Thames Street, Louth. In Lincolnshire, on or about February 25, made to a staff member of Lincolnshire Police a threat to kill another person, intending that the staff member would fear that the threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. In Lincolnshire, on the same date, committed assault. No separate penalty. In Lincolnshire, on February 26, sent a voice note to a person threatening to cause them serious harm. No separate penalty.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad