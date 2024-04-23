COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

David Newton, 47, of Gloucester Close, Holdingham, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on March 10, committed assault by beating. £700 fine. £85 costs. £280 victim surcharge.

James Booles, 30, of Boston Road, Heckington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on February 24, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £200 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Ashley Till, 35, of Trenchard Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on August 15, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for four weeks. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

Andrew Sewell, 38, of Christopher Close, Heckington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on February 26, committed assault. £25 compensation to pay. £80 fine. £85 costs. At Sleaford, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. £80 fine. At Sleaford, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Julia Plaszcewska, 23, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on March 1, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed – two counts, one a kitchen knife, the other a lock knife. For each offence, knife to be forfeited and destroyed. For each offence, committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months. Terms to run concurrent to each other – total custodial period: three months.

Benjamin Prince-Paul, 20, of Aspin Road, Countesthorpe, Leicester. At Skegness, in St Andrew's Drive, on June 16, 2022, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife. Stanley knife to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. £154 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in St Andrew's Drive, on June 15, 2022, entered a building, namely a shed, as a trespasser with intent to steal. Committed to prison for one month, suspended for 12 months. Also, attempted to enter a dwelling as a trespasser with intent to steal therein. Committed to prison for one month, suspended for 12 months. Terms to run consecutive to each other – total custodial period: eight months.

DRINK DRIVING:

Leanne Smith, 39, of Daisy Way, Louth. At Louth, on December 31, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 119 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £461 fine. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

Nathan Verheul, 18, of Bilsby Road, Alford. At Alford, in West Street, on February 24, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Renata Petraviciene, 39, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Fosdyke Bridge, on the A17, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Prakasam Purusothaman, 36, of Monarchs Road, Sutterton, Boston. At Sutterton, in Monarchs Road, on February 26, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Susan Hallett, 69, of Cambridge Road North, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in St Andrews Road, on December 4, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in urine equalled 235 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107mlg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £315 fine. £85 costs. £126 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop, and, on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring, failed to give their name and address and the name and address of the owner of the vehicle and its identification marks. £315 fine. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Michael O'Leary, 39, of Old Abingdon, Oxford. At Boston, in West Street, on February 14, drove while disqualified from driving. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRUG DRIVING:

Stefan Bligh, 25, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Daisy Dale, on September 26, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 15 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cannabis (and grinder) to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Samuel Macrae, 35, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Station Road, on March 27, 2023, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT ACT – STALKING:

Joshua Smith, 32, of Masonic Lane, Spilsby. In Lincolnshire, between January 2 and March 5, pursued a course of conduct (namely loitering and watching the complainant at home and at work, tracking their vehicle and following them during their daily activity) which amounted to stalking, causing them serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities, when the defendant knew or ought to have known that their course of conduct would cause alarm or distress. £400 compensation. Restraining Order made. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Declan Hubbard, 26, of Park Road, Boston. At Boston Railway Station, on March 3, 2021, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Paul Rice, 45, of Taverners Court, Louth. At Louth, on December 12, had in their possession a quantity of diazepam - a class C drug. Diazepam to be forfeited and destroyed. £40 fine. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession, a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Christopher Hayes, 23, of Station Road, Bardney. At Bardney, in Station Road, on November 30, drove at a speed of 81mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £530 fine. £212 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jacob Jones, 20, of High Street, Washingborough, Lincoln. At Bardney, on the B1190, on November 29, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £415 fine. £166 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Stoycho Kirov, 31, of Monks Road, Lincoln. At Bardney, on the B1190, on November 29, drove at a speed of 75mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £253 fine. £101 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Leader, 52, of Horncastle Road, Wragby. At Bardney, on the B1190, on November 29, drove at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £923 fine. £369 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nathan Stevens, 22, of Hubba Crescent, Swineshead. At Lincoln, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £365 fine. £146 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Orchard, 71, of Kirkby Green, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, on January 30, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £323 fine. £129 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Russell Pryor, 60, of Oak Way, Heckington, Sleaford. At Blankney, on the B1188, on January 8, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Desmond Scott, 60, of Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 8, stole socks to the value of £48 from Peacocks. £48 compensation to pay. £40 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on November 20, stole chocolate to the value of £30 from SPAR. £30 compensation to pay. £40 fine.

Stephen Rollinson, 43, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, on January 30, stole two blocks of cheese to the value of £7 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £7 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for a year. At Boston, on March 15, stole food items to the value of £96.50 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £96.50 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for a year. Total custodial period: eight weeks.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Edward O'Reilly, 38, of Hodney Road, Eye, Peterborough. At Osbournby, on September 12, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or/provoke unlawful violence. £1,000 fine. £85 costs. £400 victim surcharge. At Osbournby, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. Driving record endorsed with six points. £100 compensation to pay.