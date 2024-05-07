COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates Court.

​ASSAULT:

Duncan Clark, 64, of Duckpool Lane, Stixwould, Woodhall Spa. In Lincolnshire, on September 8, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. £2,400 compensation to pay. £291 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £116 victim surcharge.

Daniel O'Sullivan, 34, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 13, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a mobile phone belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £125 compensation to pay. At Boston Police Station, on November 13, damaged a police cell, with intent or through recklessness. £60.20 compensation to pay.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Leon Wadsworth, 37, of Milnrow Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, on or about August 20, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £620 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

​

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Mateusz Has, 26, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, on March 20, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Pilgrim Hospital, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a carpentry knife. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Pilgrim Hospital. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Bradley Ranyard, 18, of Mill Road, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on October 19, destroyed two window panes to the value of £500 belonging to an individual, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £1,000 compensation to pay.

​

DRINK-DRIVING:

Victoria Wells, 35, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on March 9, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £140 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Modris Tamulens, 41, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Church Green Road, on February 9, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 121 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £733 fine. £85 costs. £293 victim surcharge.

Daniel Coyte, 27, of Main Road, Hundleby, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Beacon Park Drive, on March 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Joao Costa, 34, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Grantham, in Kedleston Road, on March 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 39 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Taylor Saxton, 20, of Honeywood Drive, Ilkeston, Nottingham. At Skegness, in North Parade, on March 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Daniel Anderson, 36, of Mill Lane, Scamblesby, Louth. At Tattershall, in Lodge Road, on September 13, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 29 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 216 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty.

Dean Dench, 32, of Albany Way, Skegness. At Lincoln, in Yarborough Road, on October 4, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 34 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

​

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Terence Spamer, 65, of Eastfield Lane, Grimoldby, Louth. At Mablethorpe, in Stanley Avenue, on January 30, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £153 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £61 victim surcharge.

​

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Ivo Gruntins, 30, of Princess Street, Boston. At Boston Police Station, on March 20, had in their possession 0.1g of crack cocaine – a class A drug. Crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £60 fine. £85 costs. Also, had in their possession 1g of diamorphine – a class A drug. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. £60 fine.

​

SEXUAL HARM PREVENTION ORDER BREACH:

Jamie Agnew, 42, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 22, without reasonable excuse, did something, namely, used the internet to contact a child known or believed to be under the age of 16, which they were prohibited from doing by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order made by Leicester Crown Court in May 2021 – two counts. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, with terms running concurrently. Total custodial period: Eight weeks.

SEAT BELT:

Mitko Yankov, 36, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on October 13, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £57 fine. £22 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

SPEEDING:

Ross Campbell, 29, of Cuckoo Lane, Scopwick. At Blankney, on the B1188, on February 16, drove a vehicle at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £553 fine. £221 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard McInrue, 42, of Meadow Close, Metheringham, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, on February 6, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £184 fine. £73 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

David Damms, 47, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At Boston, on May 11, 2023, stole food and meat products to the value of £101.50 from Co-op Stores. £50 compensation to pay. £116 fine. £85 costs.

THREATENING/ABUSIVE/DISORDERLY BEHAVIOUR:

Dylan Reilly, 22, of Leybourne Drive, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on October 8, used threatening or abusive or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. Conditional discharge of 18 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: