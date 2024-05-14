COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Here is our latest list of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts...

ASSAULT:

Jakub Lukasiak, 18, of Hollydene Close, Boston. At Boston, on December 25, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine (a class A drug) and a quantity of cannabis (a class B drug). For each offence, Community Order made, as above.

Robert Liddington, 62, of Main Road, Saltfleet, Louth. At Louth, on January 12, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £50 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Peter Nichol, 53, of HMP Lincoln. At Market Rasen, on October 7, committed assault by beating. £200 fine.

Graham Lilley, 72, of Northfield Road, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Lincolnshire, on March 13, committed assault. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Becky Hufton, 35, of St Bernards Avenue, Louth. At Alford, in Woodthorpe, on March 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £165 fine. £85 costs. £66 victim surcharge.

Josh Slough, 28, of River Way, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, February 10, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. £200 compensation to pay.

Daniel Murrary, 49, of Station Road, Digby. At Coningsby, on the A153, on March 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 122 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Jay Parsons, 27, of Renfrew Drive, Greylees, Sleaford. At Greylees, in Grantham Road, on March 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 114 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for two years. £800 fine. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge.

Chloe Thomas, 21, of Keddington Road, Louth. At Skegness, in the McDonald's Drive Thru, on March 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Wesley Atkinson, 35, of St Leonards Close, Woodhall Spa. At Martin, in High Street, on January 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 95 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £507 fine. £85 costs. £203 victim surcharge.

Natasha Blake, 30, of Banks Lane, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Station Road, on March 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 117 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Jack Watson, 36, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in St Giles Avenue, on March 25, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 91 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £430 fine. £85 costs. £172 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Samuel Sharp, 32, of Causeway, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, in Church Road, on September 26, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £180 fine. £200 costs.

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

Stuart Messenger, 42, of Wellington Road, Wyberton. In Lincolnshire, on April 6, without reasonable excuse, attended an address in breach of a Restraining Order imposed in November 2023. £120 fine. £85 costs.

SEXUAL OFFENCES ACT – TOUCHING WITHOUT CONSENT:

Tyrone Collingwood, 37, of Parliament Close, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 1, touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and the defendant did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for two years. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Programme Requirement: 50 days (sexual behaviour programme). Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Requirement to register with police for seven years. At Skegness, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for two years, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Skegness, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty. At Skegness and at Boston, on October 27, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer. For each offence, committed to prison for four months, suspended for two years, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £85 costs. Conditions, as above.

SPEEDING:

Dane Harper, 36, of Church Green Road, Fishtoft. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on November 30, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £576 fine. £230 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Brammer, 56, of St Davids Close, Cherry Willingham. At Blankney, on the B1188, on February 15, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £422 fine. £168 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Daniel Scoffield, 35, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on nine dates between March 3 and April 9, stole food items (eight times) or washing products (once) to a combined value of £625.10 from Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for two weeks, each as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 18 weeks. £625.10 compensation to pay.

Adriana Campeanu, 21, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 5, stole clothing to the value of £80 from TK Maxx. £50 fine. At Boston, on the same date, stole clothing to the value of £57.22 from Select. £50 fine. Detained until court rises - detention deemed served due to time already spent in custody. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

Stuart McGhee, 41, of St Wilfrids Close, Alford. At Alford, on February 6, stole food and drink items to the value of £7.90 from Co-op. At Alford, on February 18, stole food and drink items to the value of £6.10 from Co-op. At Alford, on February 19, stole food and drink items to the value of £9.60 from Co-op. At Alford, on February 21, stole food and drink items to the value of £12.50 from Co-op. At Alford, on February 27, stole food and drink items to the value of £9.15 from Co-op. At Alford, on March 10, stole food and drink items to the value of £12.05 from Co-op. At Alford, on March 15, stole food and drink items to the value of £25.80 from Co-op. Compensation totalling £83.10 to pay. £120 fine. £85 costs. At Alford, on March 22, damaged a windscreen of a vehicle belonging to an individual, with intent. £40 fine.

TOOK WITHOUT CONSENT: