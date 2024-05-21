COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Carly Porter, 30, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston Police Station, on April 15, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

DRINK DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Justin George, 38, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on March 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £184 fine. £85 costs. £74 victim surcharge.

Michael Wealthall, 64, of Kime Court, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 90 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £192 fine. £85 costs. £77 victim surcharge.

Michael Duchan, 33, of Ramsay Close, Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire. At Addlethorpe, in Orby Road, on March 30, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Brodie Kirkwood, 25, of Swarby Lane, Swarby, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Lincoln Road, on March 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Jimmy Whitehead, 30, of Mensing Avenue, Cotgrave, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Beresford Avenue, on April 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of beath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Suzanne Taylor, 48, of George Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on April 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Casey Perry, 33, of Platinum Close, Gosberton. At Gosberton, in Westhorpe Road, on October 31, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £369 fine. £85 costs. £148 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Anthony Miles, 35, of Lyle Close, Mablethorpe. At Spilsby, on March 6, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they followed them several times. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Programme Requirement: 30 days (Building Better Relationships). Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £500 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Adam Watkin, 24, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, on March 4, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

Michal Skiera, 25, of Sunningdale Drive, Boston. At Spalding, on March 26, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £120 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Connor Brown, 33, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Boston Police Station, on March 26, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Koylo Kolev, 43, of Deldale Road, Wyberton. At Swineshead, on the A17 Station Road, on December 3, drove at a speed of 50mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Spalding, on the A151 Holbeach Road, on January 4, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Linas Svabauskas, 35, of Washdike Road, Algarkirk, Boston. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on November 11, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £700 fine. £280 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexandru Vasilica, 43, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on January 15, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on January 15, drove at a speed of 49mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Ian Atkinson, 61, of Park Lane, Donington. At West Ashby, on the A153, on March 3, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oliver Linfitt, 34, of Cullingford Way, Louth. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on February 25, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £720 fine. £288 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Charlie Walker, 21, of Mumby Road, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on February 25, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £415 fine. £166 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Declan Norris-Bell, 33, of Lytham Gardens, Nottingham. At Leadenham, on October 17, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Leadenham, on the same date, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely the A17. No separate penalty. At Leadenham, on the A17, on the same date, drove a vehicle without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

