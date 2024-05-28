COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...​

ASSAULT:​​Brandon Hibbert, 24, of Linnet Way, Sleaford. At Lincoln, on April 28, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £100 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Total custodial period: 42 weeks due to two suspended sentences for three recent offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

Paul Edis, 56, of Harvey Kent Gardens, Bardney, Lincoln. At Lincoln, on April 6, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Paulius Kysla, 34, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, on January 25, damaged a slot machine belonging to Merkur, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £150 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Boston, on February 4, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Boston Custody or as soon as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on January 25. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING:

Paul Sears, 54, of St Bernards Avenue, Louth. At Louth, in Marsh Lane, on March 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £346 fine. £85 costs. £138 victim surcharge.

Patrick Cook, 31, of Sevier Street, St Werburghs, Bristol. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £700 fine. £85 costs. £280 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Abigail Wilson, 39, of Village Street, Pickworth, Sleaford. At Grantham, on January 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 109 milligrammes per litre. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Fallows, 34, of Fairmaid Grove, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Luke Winlove-Smith, 39, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Rochford Tower Lane, on April 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £120 fine. £48 costs. £85 victim surcharge.

Egidijus Urbonavicius, 46, of South Square, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on April 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 70 microgrammes. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

​​​​​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Marian Dinu, 33, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Holdingham, on the A15, on February 26, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeffry Frcka, 44, of Cecil Avenue, Skegness. At Orby, in Burgh Road, on March 4, drove while disqualified. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:​

Reece Jones, 31, of Clarke Court, Horncastle. At Louth, in Brackenborough Road, on November 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. Also, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. At Horncastle, on March 28, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £120 fine.

Michael Horsewood, 36, of Gray Street, Lincoln. At Sleaford, in Carre Street, on October 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Stephen Munn, 36, of Tollfield Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A52 near Abbey Lane, on November 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 99 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenzie Bayliss, 20, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 23, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILING TO STOP:

Darren Needham, 45, of Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells. At Winthorpe, in Church Road, on October 8, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to two vehicles and a wall, failed to stop. £161 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £110 costs. £108 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. £269 fine.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

James Fairchild, 34, of Low Farm Road, Muckton, Louth. At Tetford, on January 26, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £500 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £400 victim surcharge. At Horncastle, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £500 fine.

SPECIMEN:

Jordan Barker, 29, of Pulteney Road, Loughborough, Leicestershire. At Ingoldmells, in Old Roman Bank, on April 3, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henrik Matulevic, 42, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Ian Aithwaite, 43, of Gresley Close, Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees. At Louth, in Horncastle Road, on March 19, drove at a speed of 60mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Warren, 53, of Ashbourne Close, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Sidebar Lane, on November 20, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £500 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lauren Reynolds-Burns, 24, of Alfred Avenue, Metheringham, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £420 fine. £168 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Burgin, 55, of Chestnut Avenue, Bucknall, Woodhall Spa. At Bardney to Potterhanworth Booths, on the B1190, on March 11, drove at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stephen Campion, 61, of Louth Road, West Barkwith, Market Rasen. At Potterhanworth, in Station Road, on March 11, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £576 fine. £230 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: