COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts …

​ASSAULT:

Jaroslav Zigo, 31, of Royal Way, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in March 12, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £100 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

Nathan Whittemore, 33, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Lincoln, on December 4, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Luke Ribbans, 21, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, on January 5, damaged a car belonging to another person, to the value of £736.12 with intent or through recklessness. £736.12 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Dawn-Marie Chantry, 54, of Aveland Close, Aslackby, Sleaford. At Morton, in Hanthorpe Road, on March 3, drove when the proportion of alchol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £135 fine. £85 costs. £54 victim surcharge.

Andrew Bairstow, 52, of Simmondley Lane, Simmondley, Glossop, Derbyshire. At Holdingham, on the A17, on March 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 114 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement: 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Kenneth Kitchen, 55, of Conlie Close, Alford. At Louth, at the Spar service station car park, on May 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. At Louth, in Bolingbroke Road, on the same date, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Richard Wood, 36, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on April 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Egidijus Baumila, 29, of London Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Blacksmith Grove, on April 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a car belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £400 compensation to pay.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Georgi Tsvetanov, 34, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on April 8, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for two years. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Barbara Haines, 75, of Wellsyke Lane, Kirkby on Bain, Woodhall Spa. At Langrick, in Main Road, on January 11, caused serious injury to an individual by driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £538 fine. £85 costs. £215 victim surcharge.

FOOTBALL BANNING ORDER:

James Cooper, 21, of Chapel Lane, Peterborough. At Boston, on October 31, at a designated football match held at Jakemans Community Stadium, without lawful authority or lawful excuse, threw a lit flare at or towards the playing area. Football banner order: four years. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge.

POSSESION OF DRUGS:

Emma Hider, 38, of Princess Square, Billinghay. At Billinghay, on February 7, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Andrew Corry, 62, of West Street, Billinghay. At Billinghay, on February 7, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Adomas Cepaitis, 42, of Victoria Road, Skegness. At Boston, on April 22, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Taylor Dawson, 19, of Butterwick Road, Benington, Boston. At Kirton, on January 13, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £433 fine. £173 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Daniel Barker, 33, of Bells Yard Close, Horncastle. At Potterhanworth, in Station Road, on April 3, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £569 fine. £227 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ryan Hinson, 35, of Silver Street, Bardney. At Potterhanworth Booths to Bardney, on the B1190, on March 12, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

​​​​​​Samuel Rhodes, 33, of Millstone Close, Kirton in Lindsey. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on March 10, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brett Shorter, 51, of Havant Road, Hayling Island, Hampshire. At Potterhanworth Boots to Bardney, on B1190, on March 17, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph speed limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joshua Cox, 23, of Main Street, Scopwick, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, on January 6, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £570 fine. £228 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicolae Raceanu, 36, of Dudley Road, Intake, Doncaster. At Blankney, on the B1188, on January 8, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Bradley Smith, 19, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Skegness, on November 22, stole a pedal cycle to the value of £250 from an individual. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £250 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on November 10, stole five bottles of Comfort from Home Bargains. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

Lauren Kemp, 35, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, on May 8, 2023, stole hair and skin products to the value of £211.60 from Boots. £211.60 compensation to pay. £40 fine. At Boston, on February 3, stole meat products to the value of £15 from Co-op. £15 compensation to pay. £40 fine.

Keith Andrew, 41, of Dennis Estate, Kirton, Boston. At Donington, stole meat to the value of £180 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £180 compensation to pay.

Gary Palmer, 47, of Aveland Close, Aslackby, Sleaford. At Bourne, on September 22, stole food to the value of £27.70 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £27.70 compensation to pay. At Morton, in Hanthorpe Road, on March 3, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine. £85 costs.

Sam Mayall, 26, of Peake Close, Holdingham, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on December 6, stole food and drink to the value of £32.45 from The Co-op. £32.45 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on April 9, stole food items to the value of £19.20 from The Co-op. £19.20 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Girda Lukomaviciute, 31, of Royal Way, Fishtoft. At Boston, on January 1, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Conditional discharge for 12 months. £200 compensation to pay.