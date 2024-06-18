COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

​ASSAULT:

Marcin Rypinski, 42, of Hollydene Close, Boston. At Boston, on December 15, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £200 compensation to pay. £400 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Pawel Maksym, 29, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 3, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £50 compensation to pay. Also, on May 3, 2024, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Richard Hart, 50, of Millfield Crescent, Caythorpe. At Caythorpe, on November 25, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. £1,083 fine. £200 compensation to pay. At Caythorpe, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £650 fine. £85 costs. £693 victim surcharge. At Caythorpe, on the same date, committed assault by beating. No separate penalty.

Denby Careless, 20, of Cheshire Grove, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 9, committed assault by beating. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Kirsti Lunn, 39, of Glengarry Way, Greylees, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on March 31, 2024, committed assault. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on the same date, damaged a car belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £500 compensation to pay.

​

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

David Lowes, 53, of Cheales Close, Friskney. At Friskney, in Cheales Close, on February 14, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed – two counts, one in relation to a knife, the other in relation to an axe. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Defendant to be deprived of the knife and axe. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Daniel Jacques, 32, of North Road, Trusthorpe. At Trusthorpe, in North Road, on May 4, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Defendant to be deprived of the kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Trusthorpe, in North Road, on May 4, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

​

BURGLARY:

Kyle Woods, 33, of Holly Close, Horncastle. At Skegness, on September 27, having entered a building, namely a storage building at Skegness Cricket Club, as a trespasser, stole therein a strimmer, a generator, an angle grinder and a socket set to the value of £250. £650 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

DRINK DRIVING:

Daniel Gretton, 27, of Patten Close, Wainfleet, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on May 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Atanas Metodiev, 29, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, on March 7, drove while disqualified. £150 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Joshua Bloodworth, 33, of Alexandra Road, Spalding. At Holdingham, on the A17, on January 3, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug MDMA in blood equalled 45 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non residential): six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 10 microgramme per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualification as above. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on December 7, 2023, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood exceeded 17.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ian Chatwin, 38, of High Street, Skegness. At Lincoln, on the A46, on December 9, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​​

FAILED TO STOP:

Harjinder Pannu, 47, of Judge Heath Lane, Hayes, Hillingdon, London. At Boston, in Punchbowl Lane, on August 13, 2023, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON IN PRIVATE:

Nick Fagan, 41, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, in Glentworth Crescent, on March 2, possessed in private an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. £220 fine. Knuckleduster to be forfeited and destroyed. £250 costs.

​

RESTRAINING ORDER BREACH:

David Wilkinson, 45, of Richmond Drive, Skegness. In Lincolnshire, on May 19, without reasonable excuse, contacted a person in breach of a restraining order imposed on May 7. Community Order made. Unpaid work: 120 hours. £85 costs. In Lincolnshire, on May 9, May 10, May 11, May 12, May 15, May 16, and May 17, committed the same offence. For each offence, Community Order made, as above.

SPEEDING:

Sasha Browne, 28, of Harby Lane, Swinethorpe, Newark. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on April 13, 2024, drove at a speed of 75mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £369 fine. £147 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Dodes, 67, of Church Meadows, Kirton. At Langrick, in Armtree Road, on April 12, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £265 fine. £106 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Claire Kimberley, 21, of Beech Road, Branston. At Blankey, on the B1188, on March 18, 2024, rode a motor vehicle at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £196 fine. £78 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jordon Powell, 30, of Bytham Close, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on April 12, 2024, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Millie Waby, 23, of Lincoln Road, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Thimbleby Hill, on April 9, 2024, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £378 fine. £151 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Ilie Ghiciov, 54, of Trent Road, Nottingham. At Boston, on May 19, stole cosmetics to the value of £450.93 from Boots. £500 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Boston, on May 11, stole products to an unknown value from Boots. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: