COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Jack Heathorn, 23, of Jameson Bridge Street, Market Rasen. At Lincoln Central Railway Station, on July 7, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation. £85 costs. Also, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £60 fine. Also, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

Bethany Evans, 20, c/o William Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 6, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. For each offence, ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Alison Gates, 43, of Albany Close, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 11, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. Also, used towards others threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made, as above. Restraining Order made. Also, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made, as above. Ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Brian Stokle, 44, of Main Road, Thimbleby, Horncastle. At Louth, on February 13, committed assault by beating. £500 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Carly Porter, 31, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on May 29, committed assault by beating. £50 compensation to pay. £120 fine. £85 costs.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Bradley Moroney, 18, of Wilmot Street, Sawley, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Grande Parade, on January 18, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely two screwdrivers and a samurai-style knife. Community Order made, as above. £80 fine. Property to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, had in their possession 11.27g of cocaine – a class A drug. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING:

Christopher Balmer, 19, of Eastcliffe Square, Caythorpe. At Barkston, on the A607, on May 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Craig Morris, 41, of Kingfisher Drive, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in George Street, on May 6, drove when proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Constantin Stoica, 24, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Kingston upon Hull, in Beverley Road, on October 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £143 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Tracey Blackamore, 55, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on May 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £300 fine. £85 costs.

Luiz Ramos, 20, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grande Parade, on March 10, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 112 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Scott Wells, 33, of Parsons Lane, Alford. At Market Rasen, on the A46 Caistor Road, on December 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 107 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Liam Schoolar, 32, of The Greenway, Sandiacre, Nottingham. At Skegness, on May 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Alec Crowson, 31, of Melton Road, Barrow Upon Soar, Loughborough. At Welbourne, in Cliff Road, on March 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 96 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £230 fine. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Halil Halil, 42, of Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech. At Bicker, in Mill Lane, on May 23, caused serious injury to an individual by driving without due care and attention. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Committed to prison for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Wayne Keal, 37, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 26, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment, and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment, in that they repeatedly made contact with the complainant by telephone. £300 fine. Restraining Order made. At Boston, on the same date, damaged multiple electrical appliances of a value unknown, belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £150 fine. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a door belonging to a housing association, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Ahmed Othman, 58, of Field Lane, Ewerby, Sleaford. At Blankney, on the B1188, on February 16, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £950 fine. £380 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Harry Bavin, 62, of Mill Lane, Lincoln. At Bardney, in Branston Causeway, on April 8, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Connor Briggs, 23, of Repton Close, Washingborough. At Bardney to Potterhanworth Booths, on the B1190, on March 11, drove at a speed of 65mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £415 fine. £166 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lewis Castelli, 26, of Carron Close, Bardney. At Bardney, on the Bardney Causeway, on April 21, drove at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £414 fine. £165 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Halliday, 18, of Lincoln Road, North Hykeham. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on April 19, drove at a speed of 68mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jane Jamieson, 72, of Fen Lane, Dunston, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, on April 9, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Djon Jones, 36, of Woodpecker Close, Skellingthorpe, Lincoln. At Blankney, in Lincoln Road, on April 9, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Strode, 45, of Fold Hill, Friskney. At Skegness, on the A52 Wainfleet Road, on April 18, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £691 fine. £276 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Todd, 31, of Holme Lane, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Blankney, on the B1188, on April 9, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £619 fine. £247 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Woodcock, 49, of Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight. At Blankney, on the B1188, on April 9, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £362 fine. £144 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT: