COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Morgan Britland, 24, of Willows Court, Tattershall. At Boston, on September 15, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Restraining Order made. £250 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on September 25, damaged a TV to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £500 compensation to pay. At Boston, between November 1 and 30, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. At Boston, on January 20, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. At Boston, on the same date, destroyed a tablet, laptop computer and TV to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for £12 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 18 weeks. Conditions as above. £698 compensation to pay.

Bradley Porter-Duffy, 30, of RAF Coningsby. At Stamford, in Broad Street, on April 13, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. For each offence, £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Mickey Jackson, 33, of Leicester Street, Sleaford. At Lincoln, on May 26, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £240 fine. At Lincoln, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £100 fine.

DRINK DRIVING:

Joshua Wright, 24, of Hawthorn Close, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, on April 5, in Chain Bridge Road, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 90 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £415 fine. £85 costs. £166 victim surcharge.

Luke Mayer, 41, of North Drove, Swaton, Sleaford. At Billingborough, in High Street, on May 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £140 fine. £85 costs. £56 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRUG DRIVING:

Wayne Wightman, 42, of St Botolph’s Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in St Botolph's Crescent, on December 5, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled more than 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Kyle Starbuck, 23, of The Hurn, Billingborough, Sleaford. At Bourne, in Milestone Road, on February 11, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £650 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Benjamin Smales, 30, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on May 12, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

Daniel Green, 38, of Horsemarket, Caistor, Market Rasen. In Lincolnshire, between May 8 and 16, pursued a course of conduct that amounted to stalking and caused an individual to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against them, when the defendant knew or ought to have known that their course of conduct would cause fear of violence to the complainant on each occasion (in that they repeatedly sent voicemails containing threats of violence). Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Defendant'’s whereabouts to be electronically monitored. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. In Lincolnshire, between April 27 and May 16, without reasonable excuse, did an act that breached a non-molestation order made on February 20, namely made contact with a specific individual and sent them threatening voicemails on many occasions. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Conditions, as above.

SPEEDING:

Benjamin Cannon, 30, of Breck Bank, Ollerton, Newark. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on March 10, drove a vehicle at a speed of 89mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £646 fine. £258 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Caborn, 21, of Sycamore Drive, Louth. At Anwick, on the A153 Main Road, on April 4, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £315 fine. £126 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

George Birrell, 27, of Furtherfield, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire. At West Ashby, on the A153, on April 19, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £519 fine. £207 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Winfield-Chislett, 37, of Fieldfare Drive, Stanground, Peterborough. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on March 24, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £670 fine. £268 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oliver-Jack Hewitt, 22, of Paddock Lane, Metheringham. At Potterhanworth Booths to Bardney, on the B1190, on March 28, drove at a speed of 78mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £461 fine. £184 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

David Titley, 43, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on April 4, stole various items to the value of £115 from Tesco. At Boston, on April 10, stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £29 from Tesco. At Boston, on May 18, stole several cans of Lynx deodorant to the value of £75 from Superdrug. At Boston, on June 4, stole washing items to the value of £24 from Lidl. At Boston, on June 12, stole dog treats and flapjacks to the value of £28.32 from Poundstretcher. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Total custodial sentence: 12 weeks. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Compensation totalling £271.32 to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Ricards Gudovskis, 27, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 22, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £100 fine. £85 costs.