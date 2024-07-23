COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Connor Stewart, 21, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Lincoln, on October 4, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £250 compensation to pay. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on October 20, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Luke Travis, 26, of Aqua Drive, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on June 2, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay. For each offence, Restraining Order made.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Christopher Harrison, 33, of Angel Court, Boston. At Spalding, on February 21, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay. At Spalding, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made, as above. At Spalding, on the same date, stole cheese, meat and wine to a value of between £20 and £30 from Aldi. Community Order made, as above. £15 compensation to pay. At Boston, in Pescod Square, on June 9, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on June 11, stole a bottle of wine to the value of £6.99 from Lidl. Community Order made, as above. £6.99 compensation to pay.

Gavin Barnes, 45, of Gunby Road, Orby. At Skegness, on February 7, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – three counts. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Committed to prison for a term totalling 12 weeks. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a radio dock and earpiece belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. £500 compensation to pay. £200 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Luke Johnson, 32, of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead, Boston. At Swineshead, in High Street, on June 2, damaged a front window belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £50 compensation.

DRINK DRIVING:

Grant Bourner, 32, of Main Road, New Bolingbroke, Boston. At Boston, in the Boston Shopping Park, in Horncastle Road, on June 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:

Chloe Stocks, 23, of Beacon Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on March 2, as the driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop. Disqualified for driving for six months. £291 fine. £110 costs. £116 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Kristopher Mochan, 24, of Sea View Road, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on March 23, drove at a speed of 60mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £369 fine. £148 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Garry Wright, 55, of Church Lane, North Owersby, Market Rasen. At Bishop Bridge, on the A631, on February 24, rode a motor vehicle at a speed of 120mph, exceeding the 60mph. £507 fine. £203 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Max Hunt, 27, of Manor Gardens, South Kelsey, Market Rasen. At Swinderby, on the A46, on March 15, drove at a speed of 110mph, exceeding the 70mph limit. £510 fine. £204 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Kevin McLean, 36, of Waltham Road, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on March 20, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £461 fine. £184 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jordan Nelson, 29, of South Street, Alford. At Bardney to Potterhanworth Booths, on the B1190, on March 27, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tomas Jackson-Spooner, 24, of Eagle Drive, Sleaford. At Anwick, on the A153 Main Road, on April 11, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £323 fine. £129 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rachel Jones, 39, of Bader Way, Skegness. At Butterwick to Haltoft End, on the A52, on April 10, drove at a speed of 69mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Nevard, 23, of Parklands Avenue, Nocton, Lincoln. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on May 7, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £420 fine. £168 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Elizabeth Lamming, 65, of Kew Road, Cleethorpes. At West Ashby, on the A153, on March 17, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £553 fine. £221 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Lee Housley, 44, of Church Lane, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on April 24, 2023, stole £262 cash from an individual. £262 compensation. £600 fine. £600 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: