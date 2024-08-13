COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire's magistrates' courts ...

ASSAULT:

Kayne Evans, 36, of Harvey Kent Gardens, Bardney, Lincoln. At Bardney, on July 4, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £200 compensation to pay. £120 fine. At Bardney, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second police officer. £100 compensation to pay. £120 fine.

Bawat Ali, 35, of Whalley Road, Clayton le Moors, Accrington, Lancashire. At Skegness, on January 24, assaulted an immigration officer. £100 compensation to pay.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Andrew Wilkinson, 33, of Grantham Road, Billingborough, Sleaford. At Billingborough, on November 28, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 10 days. £100 compensation to pay. At Billingborough, on the same date, committed assault by beating against a second person. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Billingborough, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. Community Order made, as above. At Billingborough, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. Community Order made, as above.

Romas Blazevicius, 46, of Rectory Road, Boston. At Boston, on December 2, committed assault by beating. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Malcolm Macdonald, 53, of Wing Drive, Boston. At Boston, on December 31, committed common assault. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £300 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault against a second person. Community Order made, as above. £120 fine.

DRINK DRIVING:

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Florin Maracine, 23, of London Road, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A17, on June 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Donna Blackmore, 51, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Clarke Way, on December 4, drove a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on March 13, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on January 12. No separate penalty. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on July 18. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: first, at Kirklington, on the A617 Kirklington Road, on July 22, 2020, drove while disqualified from driving; second, on the same date, in the same location, drove while unfit through drugs. For each offence, suspended sentence of imprisonment of eight weeks implemented as terms of six weeks, with one to run concurrently to the others. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks.

DRUG DRIVING:

Pawel Litwinczuk, 31, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in White Horse Lane, on December 17, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 92 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT:

Darren Flanagan, 55, of Church Lane, Skegness. At Skegness, between August 9, 2023, and February 11, 2024, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment, and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £500 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Dylan Peak, 19, of Main Road, Leverton. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, on April 21, drove at a speed of 60mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £500 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Mark Stannard, 52, of Sentance Crescent, Kirton, Boston. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on March 10, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £568 fine. £227 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Paul Battrum, 48, of Manor Grove, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on April 19, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £499 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mia Fisher, 22, of Brackenbury Close, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on May 29, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £365 fine. £146 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vernon Frost, 57, of Main Road, Brothertoft, Boston. At West Ashby, on the A153, on March 18, drove at a speed of 59mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexander King, 35, of Hurle Crescent, Boston. At Wyberton Drove, in Marsh Lane, on March 22, drove at a speed of 59mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £550 fine. £220 fine. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Colin Millthorpe, 57, of East Street, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on June 3, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £417 fine. £166 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Robert Grayson, 31, of Scarbrough Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 14, stole four tins of coffee to the value of £28 from SPAR. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £28 compensation to pay. £85 costs.