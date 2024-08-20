COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ASSAULT:

Nathan Careless, 37, of Scrimshaw Court, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 21, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 30 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. £100 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

Ashley Drew, 25, of Hillary Grove, Hull. At Caistor, on January 23, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks. £650 costs. At Caistor, on the same date, damaged an intercom, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty. At Caistor, on January 28, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term. At Caistor, on January 30, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term. At Lincoln, on June 20, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 26. Committed to prison for two weeks as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 26 weeks.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Shaun Callaway, 40, of Fisherman Road, Boston. At Boston, on June 13, damaged a car to the value of £550, with intent or through recklessness. £200 compensation to pay. £84 fine.

DRINK DRIVING:

Roger Ball, 54, of Buckingham Close, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Woodthorpe Avenue, on June 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 100 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Kristian Allcorn, 34, of Hawthorn Close, Fishtoft, Boston. At Fishtoft, in Toot Lane, on June 30, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £600 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

Matthew Willoughby, 48, of Highthorpe, Southrey. At Bardney, in Norman Way, on June 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Michael Wilson, 59, of The Green, Kirkby Underwood, Bourne. At Folkingham, in Market Place, on July 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

James Dean, 25, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on July 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ben Homer, 29, of Spence Street, Spilsby. At Halton Holegate, in Peasgate Lane, on July 5, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Sharon Simpson, 57, of Gresley Road, Louth. At Louth, in Lincoln Way, on January 12, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Paul Ellis, 39, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 21, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Dancho Elenkov, 35, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Town Bridge, on July 2, had with them in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. £250 fine. Defendant to be deprived of knuckleduster. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a gas, namely defence spray. No separate penalty. Defendant to be deprived of defence spray.

Ben Rowen, 34, of Waterloo Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in Victoria Road, on June 1, had with them in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. £333 fine. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Harry Guy-Walters, 27, of Firlands, Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire. At West Ashby, on the A153, on April 12, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £1,000 fine. £400 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stuart Edwards, 57, of Moor Lane, Potterhanworth, Lincoln. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on March 27, drove at a speed of 71mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £192 fine. £77 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tyron Paul, 24, of Portland Road, Dorking, Surrey. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on March 5, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £450 fine. £180 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.