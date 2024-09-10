COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Dean Brooker, 52, of Dennett Close, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Boston Road, on July 13, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Peter Moreton, 43, of Kitwood Close, Boston. At Boston, in Rowley Road, on July 13, had with them in a public place, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife with a blade of 8.5 centimetres. £120 fine. Defendant to be deprived of lock knife. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Remigijus Liaukevicius, 47, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on June 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 110 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £666 fine. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Sabrina Brown, 25, of Grantham Road, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln. At Sleaford, in McDonald's car park, on July 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 51 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Carl Greaves, 33, of Highfield Avenue, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 25, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three years and nine months. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, stole groceries to the value of £47.30 from The Co-operative. Committed to prison for eight weeks, as a consecutive term. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, stole three vacuum cleaners and an air fryer to the value of £800 from The Factory Shop. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, stole two paddle boards and an air conditioning unit to the value of £600 from Lidl. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 24 weeks.

Daniel Golinski, 25, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on April 25, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Samuel Sharp, 33, of Causeway, Wyberton, Boston. At West Keal, in Main Road, on July 3, drove while disqualified from driving. Disqualified from driving for five years. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Andrew Horne, 56, of Dennis Estate, Kirton, Boston. At Worksop, in Stubbing Lane, on December 23, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug tetra-hydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Bradley Chamberlain, 19, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on January 24, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 162 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

HARASSMENT:

Tomasz Fafara, 50, of no fixed abode, Lincoln. At Boston, between July 30, 2023, and November 6, 2023, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they attended the complainant's property, sent messages, left a note, and posted on social media about them – two counts. For each count, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 40 days). For each offence, Restraining Order made. £40 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

NOXIOUS LIQUID:

James Lane, 30, of Dexter Avenue, Grantham. At Threekingham, on January 3, had in their possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Rebecca Woolhose, 29, of Station Road, Bardney. At Potterhanworth, in Station Road, on June 25, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Cizek, 75, of Churchill Road, North Somercotes, Louth. At North Somercotes, on the A1031, on June 20, drove at a speed of 69mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £320 fine. £128 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Luigi Ruggiero, 64, of Harper Garth, Thimbleby, Horncastle. At Skegness, on May 2, stole an air conditioning unit to the value of £199 from Home Bargains. £153 fine. £85 costs.

CASE REOPENED:

Callum Kerry, 21, of Drummond Road, Skegness. Application to reopen a case following conviction for the offences of failing to stop a vehicle when required by a constable, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and driving while using a mobile phone. Case reopened. Conviction and sentence imposed on January 25 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Reopened case: all charges dismissed, no evidence offered.