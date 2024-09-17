COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

BURGLARY:

Robert Marshall, 50, of Pell Place, Boston. At Boston, on July 17, having entered a building, namely Bulgarian Food, in Fish Hill, as a trespasser, stole therein 59 unopened bottles of alcohol to the value of £1,000. £500 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months.

DRINK DRIVING:

Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Simon Ellingworth, 28, of Hornsby Road, Grantham. At Ruskington, in Poplar Close, on July 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 89 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. £85 costs. Also, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three years. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a current term. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Wendy Reeves, 53, of Burlington Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burlington Road, on July 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equaled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Peter James, 64, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 74 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

​DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

George Sheen, 30, of Harris Way, Grantham. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on June 11,drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Committed to prison for eight weeks. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Nikolay Kolev, 25, of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, in Kings Delph, on February 25, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Timothy Clay, 47, of Queensway, Louth. At Louth, in St Bernards Avenue, on January 30, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Trafford Dixon, 25, of no fixed abode, Wyberton, Boston. At Humberstone, North East Lincolnshire, in Townsend Close, on December 21, 2020, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine - a class B drug. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £26 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession a quantity of spice - a class B drug. Spice to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty.

SPECIMEN:

Nicola Crisp, 54, of Stickney Meadows, Stickney, Boston. In Lincolnshire, on July 17, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Spilsby, in Boston Road, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Rebecca McMillan, 33, of Field Road, Billinghay. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on November 7, drove at a speed of 74mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £768 fine. £307 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed.

Max Cullen, 20, of Hubbard Close, Heckington, Sleaford. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 22, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £775 fine. £310 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Hudson, 39, of Lincoln Road, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 22, drove at a speed of 60mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £495 fine. £198 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jamie Cooling, 19, of Delgate Avenue, Weston, Spalding. At Orby, in Marsh Lane, on May 6, drove at a speed of 95mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Rebecca Widdowson, 43, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Alford, on February 27, stole chocolate bars belonging to Lincolnshire Co-op. £25 compensation to pay. At Alford, on February 26, 2024, committed the same offence. £25 compensation to pay.

Saimonds Cubrevics, 36, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, on March 15, 2024, stole fragrances of an unknown value from Superdrug. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. £35 compensation to pay.