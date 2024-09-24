COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Onder Dag, 42, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on June 14, 2023, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. £1,200 compensation to pay.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Leon Dilloway, 28, of Riverside Close, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in West Banks, on July 23, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Defendant to be deprived of kitchen knife. £154 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on May 12, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a PCSO, by beating them. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 18 months, as a consecutive term. Total suspended custodial sentence: six months. Conditions, as above. At Sleaford, on the same date, used threatening or abusive or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight or a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Callum Boughton, 19, of Dock Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, on August 10, sent a message that conveyed a threat of death, intending or being reckless as to whether an individual encountering the message would fear that the threat would be carried out. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, threatened an individual that they would burn down and smash the windows of their house, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Community Order made, as above. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Sean Rhodes, 35, of Eastville Road, Toynton St Peter, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on August 4, damaged windows to an unknown value belonging to The White Hart, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £4,000 compensation to pay. At Spilsby, on the same date, damaged windows to an unknown value belonging to George Hotel, with intent or though recklessness. Community Order made, as above. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days.

DRINK DRIVING:

Sarah Kay, 32, of Langton Road, Sausthorpe. At Partney, on the A158, on July 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Danny Hedges, 33, of George Street, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Grantham Road, on February 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £135 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For both offences, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Nikola Radev, 45, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, on June 24, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. To be detained in the courthouse until court rises: detention deemed served. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on July 2, damaged a display window to the value of £425 belonging to an individual, with intent or through recklessness. £425 compensation to pay. To be detained in the courthouse until court rises: detention deemed served. Restraining Order made. At Boston, on the same date, used threatening, abusive or insulting words, with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £100 compensation to pay. To be detained in the courthouse until court rises: detention deemed served.

DRUG DRIVING:

Dean Dench, 32, of Albany Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Queens Road, on January 23, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Carl Mason, 49, of Angel Court, Market Place, Boston. At Grantham, in London Road, on February 11, 2024, was in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine, in blood equalled 167 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Dale Greenwood, 40, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Boston, on July 12, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

James Ormshaw, 26, of Oakdale Drive, St Helens. At West Ashby, on the A153, on May 14, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £438 fine. £175 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Elle Anderson, 29, of Runway Lane, Holton le Clay, Grimsby. At Louth, in North Holme Road, on July 4, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £601 fine. £240 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Peter Bogg, 57, of Mareham Road, Horncastle. At West Ashby, on the A153, on June 22, drove at a speed of 59mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £281 fine. £112 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lester Bradley, 72, of The Green, Waltham, Grimsby. At West Ashby, on the A153, on June 16, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alan Cross, 67, of Gordon Crescent, Grangetown, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland. At West Ashby, on June 13, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £650 fine. £260 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Peter Dunnett, 26, of Fremantle Square, Bristol. At West Ashby, on the A153, on June 16, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £973 fine. £389 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Eveleigh, 48, of Bexley Road, Erith, Bexley. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 16, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £715 fine. £286 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Olivia Gardner, 28, of Thompson Road, New Waltham, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on July 2, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Liam Kulezich, 33, of Chestnut Drive, Louth. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 22, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £692 fine. £276 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

William Laughton, 23, of Church Lane, Legbourne, Louth. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 22, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £530 fine. £212 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dean Metcalf, 38, of Convamore Road, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 22, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £140 fine. £56 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Keith Newton, 64, of Tattershall Bridge Road, Tattershall Bridge, Lincoln. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ethan Richardson, 21, in Keddington Road, Louth. At North Willingham, on the A631, on June 5, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £415 fine. £221 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jessica Swann, 42, of Newbridge Hill, Louth. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Garry Taylor, 42, of Rookery Road, Healing, Grimsby. At West Ashby, on the A153, on June 13, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £650 fine. £260 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kevin Theaker, 46, of Armstrong Street, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 3, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £434 fine. £173 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Leon Thornton, 23, of Main Road, Washingborough, Lincoln. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 15, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £415 fine. £166 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stephen Waller, 65, of Accommodation Road, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Horncastle Road, on June 15, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £230 fine. £92 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joe Marks, 51, of The Green, Potterhanworth, Lincoln. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on April 5, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £461 fine. £184 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stephen Brown, 35, in Millstone Close, Horncastle. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on June 24, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £461 fine. £184 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Allan Dakin, 60, of High Street, Metheringham, Lincoln. At Blankney, in Lincoln Road, on June 25, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £130 fine. £52 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Peter Hayes, 69, of Woburn Lane, Pleasley, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At West Ashby, in Louth Road, on June 29, drove at a speed of 58mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £305 fine. £122 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Courtney Jack, 21, of Skegness Road, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Friskney, in Eau Dyke Road, on April 25, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £216 fine. £86 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Emma Wells, 35, of Owmby Road, Spridlington, Market Rasen. At Spridlington, in Cliff Road, on July 17, 2024, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £250 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Simon Harris, 47, of Lavender Drive, Spalding. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on May 9, drove at speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £618 fine. £247 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.