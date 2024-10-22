COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Mark Spragg, 43, of Bugle Close, Shrewsbury, Shropshire. At Ingoldmells, on April 13, committed assault by beating. £50 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Cullingford, 33, of Eastfield Road, Firsby, Spilsby. At Boston, on September 4, damaged a radiator, window and door to the value of £500, belonging to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £500 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Gary Sylvester, 54, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in Quebec Road, on August 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Lauren Young, 43, of Harvest Avenue, Barton Upon Humber. At Market Rasen, at the racecourse car park, on August 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £480 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £192 victim surcharge.

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Rafal Gers, 37, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Wyberton, in Parthian Avenue, on July 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £600 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £650 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

Kathleen Sanders, 35, of The Drift, Walcott, Lincoln. At Billinghay, in North Kyme Road, on August 10, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Bradley Hennesey-Thompson, 25, of Abbey Road, Quarrington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Rauceby Drove, on March 2, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled 96 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

Andrew Storr, 48, of St Matthews Close, Lincoln. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on April 21, rode a vehicle at a speed of 89mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. Driving record endorsed. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Shaun Jacques, 58, of Huttoft Road, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Potterhanworth, in Station Road, on July 11, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £530 fine. £212 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Reece Parker, 24, of Lansdowne Avenue, Lincoln. At Blankey, on the B1188, on July 19, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £650 fine. £260 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jackie Ronald, 43, of Hunters Drive, Metheringham, Lincoln. At Blankney, in Lincoln Road, on July 11, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £627 fine. £250 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Luke Stubbings, 27, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Lincoln, on August 4, stole washing detergent to the value of £28 from Co-op. Committed to prison for three weeks. At Lincoln, on the same date, stole meat to an unknown value from Co-op. Committed to prison for three weeks as a concurrent term. At Lincoln, on August 23, stole electrical goods to the value of £17 from Tesco. Committed to prison for three weeks as a concurrent term. At Lincoln, on August 26, stole washing detergent to the value of £16 from Co-op. Committed to prison for three weeks, as a consecutive term. At Lincoln, on August 28, stole washing detergent to the value of £28 from Co-op. Committed to prison for three weeks as a consecutive term. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on August 10. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences (four counts of shop theft, committed in Boston or Lincoln, between May 27 and July 9, with goods totalling £187.82). For each offence, suspended sentences of two weeks implemented as consecutive terms. Total custodial period: 17 weeks.

Donna Smith, 41, of Princess Street, Lincoln. At Sleaford, on September 4, stole various items to the value of £281.99 from Tesco. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Carl Chappell, 37, of Bowers Avenue, Louth. At Louth, in Aswell Street, on August 17, 2024, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days) and Unpaid Work Requirement (100 hours). £85 costs. Also, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely a rounders bat. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.