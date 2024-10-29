COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at from the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Patryk Jachowicz, 29, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Lincolnshire, on February 19, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Lincolnshire, on March 8, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made, as above.

Mark Storr, 36, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 24, committed assault by beating. £692 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £277 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second person. No separate penalty.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Frankie Carlon, 18, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 22, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Martin Thorn Blackham, 33, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on September 4, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £100 compensation to pay.

Mark Allsopp, 55, of West View, South Kelsey, Market Rasen. At Gainsborough, on August 3, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £200 fine. £200 compensation to pay. At Gainsborough, on the same date, stole salmon of an unknown value from Marks & Spencer. Community Order made, as above. £10.50 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Kieren Allen, 25, of no fixed abode. At Alford, on August 22, damaged an upstairs window and a window to a door to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £114 victim surcharge.

DOG OUT OF CONTROL:

Steven Bennett, 44, of George Street, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in George Street, on March 12, were the owner of a dog, namely a Great Dane, which was dangerously out of control, and while so out of control injured someone. £200 compensation to pay. £236 fine. £85 costs. £94 victim surcharge.

​DRINK DRIVING:

Dillon Langton-Biggs, 32, of Waterloo Street, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, in Waterloo Street, on September 20, 2020, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 95 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £692 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. £620 costs. £69 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Manokaran Jesuradnam, 42, of Proffitt Avenue, Coventry. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. £85 costs. Also, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial sentence: 16 weeks. Conditions as above. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Callum Bayliss, 23, of Ash Court, Donington, Spalding. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on August 4, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for nine weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. At Spalding, on August 30, in Winsover Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for nine weeks, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: nine weeks. Conditions as above. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Emma Robinson, 40, of Linwood Road, Market Rasen. At Holton le Moor, on the A46, on June 25, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

DRUGS – INTENT TO SUPPLY:

James Scott, 25, of Gleed Avenue, Donington, Spalding. At Spalding, on February 3, 2023, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug – with intent to supply it to another. £666 fine to pay. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. At Spalding, between December 1, 2022, and February 4, 2023, were concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis. No separate penalty.