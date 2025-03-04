COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​ASSAULT:

Freddie Tunnard, 38, of The Meeres, Kirton, Boston. At Langrick, on August 15, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 20 days. Unpaid Work requirement: 100 hours. £50 compensation to pay. £310 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Langrick, in Haven Bank, on August 14, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

​

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Melvin Pragnall, 66, of Forbes Road, Boston. At Freiston, in Priory Road, on October 4, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a folding pocket knife that had the ability for the blade to be locked in place. Defendant to be deprived of folding pocket knife. £1,625 fine. £620 costs. £650 victim surcharge.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Paul Frost, 60, of Grantham Road, Sleaford. At Barkston, Grantham, on the A607, on December 10, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Adrian Coxon, 37, of Finch Drive, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Finch Drive, on December 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Stanislav Slavov, 45, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Tracy Sanders, 59, of Causeway, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on December 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martins Jansons, 35, of Lapwing Gardens, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on December 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Valentin Georgiev, 48, of Albion Street, Spalding. At Boston, in Pen Street, on December 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

Laura Pearson, 38, of Tiger Moth Way, Lower Stondon, Henlow, Central Bedfordshire. At Tattershall, at Tattershall Lakes, on September 28, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £760 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £620 costs. £304 victim surcharge.

Cai Davies, 20, of Manor Street, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Ruskington, in Parkfield Road, on December 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lowe, 34, of Barnes Road, Donington, Spalding. At Quadring, in Main Road, on January 2, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 19 weeks. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Committed to prison for three weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on January 3, committed arson in that they damaged by fire a police custody issue blanket and the flooring of a cell, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for two weeks as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: 21 weeks.

Isus Vasilev, 32, of Sibsey Lane, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on November 27, drove while disqualified. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Connie Welsby, 57, of Tamer Road, Sleaford. At Lincoln, in Beaumont Fee, on June 18, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £58 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £23 victim surcharge.

Adam Buff, 32, of Sycamore Drive, Sleaford. At Donington, on the A52 Bridge End Causeway, on July 5, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Scannell, 19, of Holmes Close, Louth. At Louth, in St Mary's Lane, on July 6, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was more than 230 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £369 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £148 victim surcharge.

Sidney Holland, 39, of Hallgarth, Marshchapel, Grimsby. At North Coates, on the A1031 Fen Lane, on June 28, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

​

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Wade Bradley, 29, of Moorhen Close, Boston. At Boston, on March 23, had with them in a public place, namely a takeaway, an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, with which they unlawfully and intentionally threatened another person. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Defendant to be deprived of baseball bat. At Boston, on the same date, used threatening unlawful violence towards another and their conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety. Community Order made, as above.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Deividas Ingelevicius, 44, of Queen Street, Boston. At Hartlepool, on November 11, had in their possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. Heroin to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge. At Middlesborough, on December 9, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Teesside Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on November 11. £40 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milanas Cibulskis, 24, of Roman Bank, Spalding. At Boston, on April 26, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £26 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Pride Kabasa, 36, of Elsham Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, on November 15, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £784 fine. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £85 costs. £314 victim surcharge. At Boston, in High Street, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to two properties, failed to stop. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ryan Larner-Anderson, 32, of Ash Court, Donington, Spalding. At Boston, on November 22, 2023, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £700 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 costs. £280 victim surcharge.

Andrew Cowan, 62, of Washdyke Lane, Old Leake, Boston. At Sleaford, on December 16, when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Clifton, 26, of Duke Street, Boston. At Lincoln, on the A1434 Bunkers Hill, on September 14, drove at a speed of 59mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed.

​

THEFT:

Robert Grayson, 31, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 10, stole coffee and sausages to the value of about £50 from The Co-operative. At Skegness, on October 22, stole chocolate to the value of £67.80 from The Co-operative. At Skegness, on November 12, stole a vacuum to the value of £69 from The Factory Shop. Sums of £117.80 and £69 compensation to pay.

Kirsty Owens, 34, of Mareham Road, Horncastle. At Woodhall Spa, on August 20, stole alcohol to the value of £125.50 from Sainsbury's. £125.50 compensation to pay.

John Wadsley, 36, of Eslaforde Gardens, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Grantham Road, on September 29, stole wine, beer and food items to the value of £72 from Spar. At Sleaford, on November 26, stole food items to the value of £117.98 from Co-op. At Grantham, on December 13, stole rechargeable batteries to the value of £52 from Sainsbury's. For each offence, Community Order made – Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, non-residential (period to provide samples: six months), and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 30 days). Compensation sums of £72, £117.98 and £52 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Gras, 34, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 24, stole a tracksuit to the value of £50 from The Factory Shop. At Skegness, on November 28, stole a gift set to the value of £60 from Superdrug. At Skegness, on December 10, stole two coats to the value of £90 from The Factory Shop. At Skegness, on December 11, stole two turkeys to the value of £170 from M&S Simply Food. At Skegness, on January 5, stole chocolate to the value of £30 from Cooperative. At Skegness, on January 8, stole six tins of Match Attax cards, valued at £89.94, from Cooperative. For each offence, conditional discharge or 12 months imposed. For each offence, Criminal Behaviour Order made – duration: two years. Defendant is consequently forbidden from entering any retail premises in Skegness, save Aldi and Boots. Compensation sums of £50, £60, £90, £170, £30 and £89.94 to pay.

Greg Payne, 43, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on December 2, stole clothing to the value of £56 from Boyes. £80 fine. £85 costs.