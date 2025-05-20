COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Barbara Hughes, 69, of South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a paramedic, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Conditional Discharge of six months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Karl Bean, 45, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on March 29, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Sleaford Medical Group Pharmacy, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Programme Requirement: 26 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of kitchen knife. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole throat sweets and other items of an unknown value from The Riverside Pharmacy. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. In Lincolnshire, on the same date, without reasonable excuse did an act, namely approach a specific person while in public, in breach of a non-molestation order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. In Lincolnshire, on March 30, without reasonable excuse, did an act, namely make calls to a specific person, in breach of a non-molestation order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Conditions as above. £85 costs. £187 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arturs Matesans, 32, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Lincolnshire, on December 7, destroyed a shop front window to the value of £895 belonging to Euro Drink And Food, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be. £166 fine. £895 compensation to pay. £66 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDER BREACH:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Robert Marshall, 51, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, on March 22, without reasonable excuse, entered Morrisons in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on February 10. Committed to prison for 14 days. At Boston, on March 30, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 14 days. At Boston, on the same date, stole a sandwich to the value of £3 from Morrisons. £3 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for 14 days. Terms to run concurrently. Total custodial sentence: 14 days.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Callum Kiss, 20, of Princess Anne Road, Boston. At Boston, in Hessle Avenue, on March 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £346 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £138 victim surcharge.

Mark Denham, 55, of Sunningdale Drive, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Chapel St Leonards, in Trunch Lane, on March 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 112 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Hayward, 56, of Hanby Lane, Welton le Marsh. At Chapel St Leonards, at the Golden Palm Holiday Inn, on March 18, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £150 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

Fynn Delee, 20, of Kiln Hill, Ludford, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on the A46 at Fir Park, on September 22, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 112 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £230 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lucy Whitehead, 41, of Main Road, Hundleby, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on March 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Wayne Wightman, 42, of St Botolph's Crescent, Boston. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on October 9, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 986 days. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 46.9mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burt Huckle, 33, of Arnhem Way, Donington, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on March 4, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Dean Seiner, 41, of Stourton Place, Horncastle. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on October 2, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine) in blood equalled 101 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Thomas Smith, 21, of Fotherby Road, Little Grimsby. At North Somercotes, in Keeling Street, on November 10, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 50 days. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. £373 fine. £85 costs. £149 victim surcharge.

Jordan Elvin, 25, of Lady Matilda's Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on November 17, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £973 fine. £85 costs. £545 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. £389 fine.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Blunden, 27, of Elizabeth Drive, Tamworth. At Horncastle, on December 19, used towards the complainant, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. At Horncastle, on the same date, stole alcohol to the value of £21 from Co-op. £35 compensation to pay.

SPEEDING:

Terry Mead, 58, of Heritage Drive, Clowne, Chesterfield, Derbyshire. At Bishopbridge, on the A631, on February 6, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £946 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £378 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Wayne Cobb, 52, of La Ferte Bernard Close, Louth. At Louth, on January 16, 2025, stole two bottles of Diablo red wine to the value of £17 from Coop. £17 compensation to pay.

Michelle Coulson, 41, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on March 12, stole meat and household items to the value of £90 from Lincolnshire Co-operative. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole household items to the value of £25.25 from Lincolnshire Co-operative. At Sleaford, on March 14, stole household items and wine to an unknown value from Sainsburys. At Sleaford, on March 20, stole household items to the value of £48 from The Factory Shop. At Sleaford, on March 22, stole food to the value of £33.75 from Co-op. At Sleaford, on March 25, stole coffee and household items to the value of £95 from Coop. Compensation totalling £292 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford Dixon, 26, of no fixed abode. At Swineshead, on January 6, jointly with another, stole spirits to the value of £143 from Co-op. At Kirton, on the same date, jointly with another, stole alcohol to the value of £214.50 from Co-op. At Fishtoft, Boston, on January 7, jointly with another, stole spirits to the value of £185.60 from Co-op. At Donington, on January 10, stole two bottles of vodka of an unknown value from Co-op Stores. At Swineshead, on January 14, jointly with another, stole washing products to the value of £78.85 from Co-op. At Boston, on February 6, stole chocolate to the value of £99.75 from Co-op. At Fishtoft, on February 24, stole chocolate and cleaning products to the value of £284.50 from One Stop Stores. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Compensation totalling £650.50 to pay.

THREAT TO DAMAGE/DESTROY PROPERTY:

Lee Abell, 25, of Wells Close, Skegness. At Lincoln, on January 23, threatened the complainant that they would burn down their house, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for 10 months. At Lincoln, on the same date, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they called the complainant from their mobile phone at least 16 times. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term.