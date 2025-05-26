COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts …

ASSAULT:

Amy Head, 37, of Harvey Kent Gardens, Bardney, Lincoln. At Gainsborough, on August 3, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating – two counts. For each offence, committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently. For each offence, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 35 days. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay.

Charlie Burton, 19, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness. At Long Sutton, Spalding, on March 30, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £200 compensation to pay.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Alex Asher, 35, of Salamander Close, Grimsby. At Mablethorpe, on November 18, 2023, damaged a Christmas tree, including the decorations and lights to the value of £700, belonging to Mirage Arcade, with intent or through recklessness. £350 compensation to pay. £40 fine.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Liam Batey, 28, of Park Wynd, Middlesbrough. At Ingoldmells, at Butlins, in Roman Bank, on March 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath was 56 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £575 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Sasha Ellender, 22, of Sycamore Avenue, Findern, Derby. At Winthorpe, Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Claire White, 44, of Monks Dyke Road, Louth. At South Reston, on the A157 Main Road, on October 11, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 216 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 35.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Anthony Cotton, 40, of St Aidan's Way, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, on March 29, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Artur Gorniak, 35, of St Marks Terrace, Boston. In Lincolnshire, between January 1 and April 9, pursued a course of conduct, namely repeatedly attending an address, which amounted to stalking, causing the complainant serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities when they knew or ought to have known that their course of conduct would cause alarm or distress. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 90 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Restraining Order made. In Lincolnshire, on January 31, damaged an external door of a value unknown belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Condition as above. In Lincolnshire, on April 5, damaged an external door of a value unknown belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. In Lincolnshire, on April 6, damaged a window of an unknown value belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above.

INFLICTING GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM:

Brandon Sykes, 25, of Count Alan Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 26, 2024, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person. Committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £1,500 compensation to pay.

SPEEDING:

Aarron Downes, 34, of Midville Road, Stickney, Boston. At Midville, in Fodderdyke Bank, on February 14, drove at a speed of 62mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £576 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

John Wadsley, 36, of Eslaforde Gardens, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on March 11, stole meat to the value of £132 from Tesco. At Sleaford, on March 18, stole washing products to an unknown value from Tesco. £176 compensation to pay. £45 costs.

Nikolay Todorov, 55, of Leyburn Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, on April 11, stole cooking oil to an unknown value from Premier Inn. £333 fine. £85 costs.

Nikolay Dimitrov, 34, of London Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, on April 11, stole cooking oil to an unknown value from Premier Inn. No separate penalty. At Mobberley, Cheshire, on January 17, stole cooking oil to the value of £110 from The Bulls Head public house. £110 compensation to pay. Also, damaged gates to the value of £450 belonging to the Bulls Head public house. £450 compensation to pay. At Mobberley, Cheshire, on February 7, stole cooking oil to the value of £100 from the Bulls Head public house. £100 compensation to pay.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Angela Buckberry, 56, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Springfields Exhibition and Conference Centre, Spalding, on December 15, with intent to cause the complainant harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated. £558 fine. £85 costs. £215 victim surcharge.