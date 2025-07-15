COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Brannon Porter, 30, of Parsons Drive, Boston. At Boston, on August 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namly a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £40 fine. £32 victim surcharge.

Tammy Wilkinson, 34, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 25, committed assault by beating. £180 fine. £200 costs.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Jamie Clark, 36, of Granville Avenue, Wyberton, Boston. At Wyberton, Boston, on February 5, damaged a window belonging to LHP Housing Association to the value of £200, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made (conditions – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days). £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Wyberton, on the same date, used towards the complainant threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause fear or/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made (conditions as above). £100 compensation to pay.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Sean Dupin-Clegg, 31, of Market Place, Tattershall. At Coningsby, in the Silver Street car park, on May 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 79 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £225 fine. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £85 costs. £90 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Stuart Wallsgrave, 56, of Laval Place, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on May 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Dionne Marshall, 53, of Sloothby Road, Willoughby, Alford. At Sloothby, in Sloothby High Lane, on May 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 94 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £330 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £130 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Arkadiusz Hlond, 51, of Whiting Square, Boston. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on March 11, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ben Cons, 31, of Calceby Corner, South Thoresby. At Louth, in Monks Dyke Road, on February 24, used a vehicle (a moped) while disqualified from driving. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle (a moped) without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Luke Lewis, 34, of The Drive, Skegness. At Bracknell, in Berkshire, in Ralphs Ride, on January 15, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood was greater than 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

James Fairchild, 35, of Low Farm Road, Muckton, Louth. At Little Cawthorpe, in Muckton Road, on November 8, drove when the proportion of ketamine in blood equalled 96 microgrammes. Legal limit 20mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. At Louth, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Aleksejs Andrejevs, 37, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on December 31, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 11 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 92 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Daniel Addison, 35, of Craven Avenue, Kirton, Boston. At Kirton, in Craven Avenue, on May 11, had in their possession approximately 435g of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Scott Edden, 39, of Holywell Road, Alford. At Alford, on March 10, used towards the complainant, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT:

Paul Dennis, 36, of Ramsgate, Louth. At Louth, on February 3, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, damage was caused to it. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. At Louth, in Market Place, on the same date, used a vehicle with insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Robert Marshall, 51, Horncastle Road, Boston. At Boston, between May 24 and 26, committed nine offences of shoplifting at One Stop. Goods taken: cans of Dragon Soop, sandwiches and bottles of cider. Total value of goods (where known): £56.36. Compensation totalling £56.36 to pay. At Boston, between the same dates, without reasonable excuse, breached a Criminal Behaviour Order made by Lincoln Magistrates' Court on February 10 by entering One Stop – nine counts. For each offence, committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently (conditions – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days). Total custodial period: eight weeks.

McKenzie Law, 19, of Morris Gardens, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on May 5, stole meat and laundry products to the value of £60.80 from Spar. £60.80 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on February 8, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Stephen Ellis, 65, of Church Road, Woodhall Spa. At Horncastle, in a dwelling, on July 31, stole unknown property. At Horncastle, in a dwelling, on August 5, stole £20. At Horncastle, in a dwelling, on August 6, stole £10. £562 fine. £300 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. £200 costs. £225 victim surcharge.