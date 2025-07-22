COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Zeik Meads, 45, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Hawthorn Hill, on May 14, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Andrew Allen, 38, of Haltham Green, Gainsborough. At Bardney, on March 6, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £666 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BURGLARY:

Gary Palmer, 48, of Wheatgrass Lane, Caythorpe. At Skegness Railway Station, on April 3, having entered part of a building, namely a cafe, as a trespasser, stole therein confectionery to the value of £30. £200 fine. £30 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lee Dent, 42, of Coronation Road, Kings Lynn, Norfolk. At Kirton, on August 18, damaged a car belonging to the complainant to the value of £2,461.07, with intent or through recklessness. £2,462 compensation to pay. At Kirton, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £562 fine. £200 costs. £225 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Alexander Turner, 31, of Buckingham Drive, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Hogsthorpe, in South Ings Lane, on September 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 81 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. Legal limit 80 mlg. Community Order made (conditions – Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours). Disqualified from driving for four years. £400 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

James Stedman, 26, of Leagate Road, Tumby, Boston. At Coningsby, in Langrick Road, on March 21, drove a vehicle while disqualified. Community Order made (conditions – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days). £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At New York, in Langrick Road, on April 23, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Tyson Ashton, 33, of Conlie Close, Alford. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on January 13, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 4.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Phillip Mason, 40, of Westgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Westgate, on January 14, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 5.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs.

Harvey Chantry, 31, of Lime Villas, Ludford, Market Rasen. At North Willingham, on the A631 Willingham Road, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Christian Gordon, 32, of Dover Terrace, Boston. At Lincoln, in Greetwell Road, on December 24, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 6.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £560 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £224 victim surcharge.

SEXUAL:

Trevor Robinson, 73, of Northorpe Road, Halton Holegate, Spilsby. In Lincolnshire, in 2022, being a person aged 18 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 who they did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being sexual, namely discussing sexual activity. In Lincolnshire, in 2022, attempted to intentionally cause or incite a girl under 13, namely 12, to engage in sexual activity of a non penetrative nature. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with terms running concurrently to each other (conditions – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days). Total custodial period: 16 weeks. For each offence, Sexual Harm Prevention Order made – duration of order: five years. Forfeiture and destruction of a number of electrical items (laptops and leads, a hard drive and lead, memory cards, memory sticks, a mobile phone, a sim card, and tablets and leads) ordered. Requirement to register with police for seven years.

SPECIMEN:

Sam Whitton, 25, of Tuplin Road, Mablethorpe. At Boston, on March 30, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Carl Chappell, 38, of Bowers Avenue, Louth. At Boston, on November 18, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £200 costs.

SPEEDING:

Casey Lambley, 23, of Parkfield Road, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Midville, in Fodderdyke Bank, on February 14, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £600 fine. Disqualified from driving for seven days. £110 costs. £240 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Carl Pearson, 42, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Sleaford, on May 19, stole four cans of tuna from Iceland. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole five t-shirts from The Factory Shop. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.

Abbie Malone, 26, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Lincoln, on February 16, stole confectionery to the value of £50 from Lincolnshire Coop. £50 compensation to pay.

Julius Avgul, 39, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, on April 18, stole three bottles of whisky to the value of £70.50 from Tesco. At Boston, on April 30, stole three bottles of rum to the value of £73.50 from Tesco. At Boston, on May 9, stole whisky to the value of £177.50 from Tesco. At Boston, on May 13, stole washing tablets to the value of £28 from Co-op. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation totalling £205.50 to pay.