COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Morgan Britland, 29, of no fixed abode. In the Boston area, on June 9, committed assault by beating. £73 fine. £50 compensation to pay. In the Boston area, on the same date, without reasonable excuse, contacted the complainant and attended an address in breach of a restraining order imposed by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 10, 2024. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £85 costs.

Nicola Franks, 37, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, on May 3, assaulted an emergency worker by beating – three counts, one against a police sergeant, one against a police constable, and one against a PCSO. For each offence, committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. For each offence, compensation of £50 to pay.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BURGLARY:

Dwayne Pillin, 40, of Lincoln Road, Horncastle. At Horncastle, on June 8, having entered a building, namely Gymphlex, in Boston Road, as a trespasser, stole a computer, monitor, keyboard, mouse, speaker, barcode reader and a torch, to the value of £1,000. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £300 compensation to pay.

Daniel Purvis, 30, of Friars Lane, Lincoln. At Skegness, on April 6, having entered a building, namely Morrisons Filling Station, as a trespasser, stole vapes and alcohol to the value of £800. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £400 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Anatolijus Gurskas, 51, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on May 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT TO DRIVE THROUGH DRUGS:

Sam Foxcroft, 29, of North Road, Tattershall Thorpe. At New Bolingbroke, in Moorhouses, on November 28, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Thomas Bastow, 25, of Almond Walk, Boston. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on December 21, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £240 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dean Seiner, 41, of Stourton Place, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Conging Street, on January 7, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Ashley Hillsley, 19, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Leverton, on the A52, on January 30, 2025, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 cost. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILING TO STOP:

Duane Murchison, 29, of Canterbury Street, Gillingham, Medway. At Sleaford, in Carre Street, on December 4, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, failed to stop. £600 fine. Driving licence endorsed with eight points. £110 costs. £240 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Jamie Mullenger, 35, of Tuxworth Way, Louth. At Tumby, on October 29, had in their possession 4.1 grams of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, had in their possession 29.2 grams of ketamine – a class B drug. Ketamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine.

Casey Shaw, 36, of Foundry Street, Horncastle. At Horncastle, on November 4, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £80 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

Frankie Rickwood, 21, of Dock Road, Grays, Thurrock. At Skegness, on April 17, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Jake Cockburn, 26, of Rush Green Gardens, Romford, Havering. At Boston, on April 17, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Ian Shaw, 58, of Welchman Way, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington Railway Station, on December 11, used towards the complainant threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Neil Doughty, 74, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on March 6, stole chocolate to the value of £32.10 from Co-op. At Boston, on March 20, stole mince and chocolate to the value of £68.30 from Co-op. Compensation totalling £100.40 to pay.

Maruis Miglinas, 39, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 22, stole items to the value of £47.31 from Lidl. £40 fine. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

Stephen Dixon, 48, of St Botolph's Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on April 3, stole six tubs of Vanish to the value of £59.94 from Savers. At Boston, on May 13, stole meat to the value of £63 from Co-op. At Boston, on May 21, stole Nivea products of an unknown value from Savers. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation totalling £122.94 to pay.

Brennan Reilly, 29, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 10, stole laundry products to the value of £100 from B&M. At Skegness, on May 19, stole clothing to the value of £50 from Morrisons. At Skegness, on the same date, stole Prosecco to the value of £96 from M&S. At Skegness, on June 10, stole chocolate of an unknown value from Coop. At Skegness, on June 11, stole chocolates to the value of £114 from Asda Filling Station. At Skegness, on the same date, stole washing products to the value of £65 from B&M. At Skegness, on June 12, stole chocolates to the value of £114 from Asda Filling Station. At Skegness, on the same date, stole clothing to the value of £50 from Morrisons. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, with terms running concurrently. Total custodial period: 16 weeks.

Daniel Collins, 33, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on June 9, stole three legs of lamb of an unknown value from M&S. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on June 13, stole washing products to the value of £67 from Home Bargains. No separate penalty.