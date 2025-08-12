COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Darren Marks, 51, of Clifton Avenue, Clayhanger, Walsall. At Ingoldmells, on June 15, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Robert Storr, 35, of York Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 26, committed assault by beating. £500 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Lee Ellis, 36, of William Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on June 5, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Vincent Jackon, 40, of Wellington Road, Mablethorpe. At Manby, on July 20, 2024, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £300 compensation to pay.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Richard Marshall, 47, of Brookland Road, Northampton. At Sleaford, in Mareham Lane, on June 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 136 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Tony Stroud, 37, of Storeys Lane, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on May 31, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £150 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months £84 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Scott, 26, of Gleed Avenue, Donington, Spalding. At Donington, in Station Street, on June 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £525 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Rodrigues Ferreira, 26, of Marshall Close, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on June 8, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Matthew Wilds, 32, of Alfreds Avenue, Metheringham. At Lincoln, in Mount Street, on May 18, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Stephen Rollinson, 45, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on January 8, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. £140 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sol O'Keefe, 20, of Fieldside, Mareham le Fen, Boston. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on February 13, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.0 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £32 victim surcharge.

Christopher Hughes, 42, of Alexandra Road, Woodhall Spa. At Horncastle, in Boston Road, on February 19, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £575 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

Adam Harrison, 40, of Holden Drive, Burgh le Marsh, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on February 12, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shaun Mobley, 29, of North Elkington Lane, North Elkington. At Caistor, in Riby Road, on March 5, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Scrivener, 29, of Yew Tree Court, Yew Tree Avenue, Nottingham. At Metheringham, on May 31, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Constantin Andrenie, 43, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, on May 31, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so. £500 fine. Points disqualification – disqualification period: six months. Notional penalty points: 10. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Lora Blackett, 26, of Lee Avenue, Coningsby, Lincoln. At Midville, in Fodderdyke Bank, on March 26, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £692 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £100 costs. £277 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Jade Ranyard, 27, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on May 27, stole cleaning products and food items of an unknown value from Poundland. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, stole meat products of an unknown value from Spar. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, stole six bottles of Dove of an unknown value from Poundstretcher. For each offence, conditional discharge of six months imposed. £70 compensation to pay. At Boston, on June 18, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 27. No separate penalty. At Nottingham, on or about June 13, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on January 18. No separate penalty. At Lincolnshire, on July 18, 2024, committed common assault against an emergency worker, namly a police constable. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay.