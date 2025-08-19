COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s court results ...

ASSAULT:

Jordan Terry, 35, of Back Lane, North Cockerington, Louth. At Lincoln, on February 15, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £325 costs.

BURGLARY:

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Sebastian White, 32, of HM Prison Fosse Way, Leicestershire. At Mablethorpe, in Victoria Road, on September 13, 2023, together with another person having entered a building, namely Cash 4 Gold, as a trespasser, stole therein jewellery to the value of £9,735. Committed to prison for eight months. £1,100 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Trevor Ross, 33, of no fixed abode, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 31, damaged car windows to the value of £1,280, with intent or through recklessness. At Skegness, on September 4, damaged a bedroom door, with intent or through recklessness. At Skegness, on the same date, committed common assault. At Skegness, on December 2, stole joints of meat to the value of £180 from Marks & Spencer. At Skegness, on December 3, 2024, stole joints of meat to the value of £385 from Marks & Spencer. At Skegness, on December 10, stole joints of meat to the value of £255 from Marks & Spencer. At Skegness, on December 11, stole boxes of ham to the value of £155 from Marks & Spencer. For each offence, Community Order made, with Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). Restraining Order made.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Svetlana Petrochova, 50, of Powell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, on April 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 217 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

Joanne Dawson, 55, of Shore Road, Freiston. At Boston, in London Road, on June 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Chloe Herrod, 23, of High Street, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Skegness, in the Embassy car park, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 127 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £380 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £152 victim surcharge.

Martin Chivers, 40, of Fairfield, Coningsby. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on June 9, drove (a moped) when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Madalin Dragan, 38, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on April 16, drove while disqualified. £340 fine. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £362 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Spalding, in Wardentree Lane, on May 1, 2025, drove while disqualified. £566 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Points disqualification – disqualification period: 15 months. Notional penalty points: eight.

DRIVING WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Billy Newman, 22, of Town Drove, Quadring, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on July 10, caused serious injury to the complainant by driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Community Order made. Unpaid Work requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Jamie Sutton, 25, of Beech Avenue, Spalding. At Boston, in London Road, on September 28, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Disqualified from driving for two years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 16 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Scott Billings, 29, of HM Prison Wealstun, West Yorkshire. At Tattershall, in Sleaford Road, on January 11, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 5.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for one year, four months and 13 days. Committed to prison for four weeks. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equaled more than 240 microgrammes. Disqualified from driving for one year, four months and 13 days. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE WHEN OVER LIMIT:

James Fairchild, 36, of Low Farm Road, Muckton, Louth. At Burwell, in Main Road, on January 2, was in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of ketamine in blood was more than 96 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Jordan Clare, 24, of Potters Gate, High Green, Sheffield. At Chapel St Leonards, on May 19, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Chapel St Leonards, at Golden Anchor Holiday Park, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Points disqualification – disqualification period: six months. Notional penalty points: six. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Luke Rowan, 20, of no fixed abode. At Skegness Police Station, on June 10, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence of drink-driving or drug-driving, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. At Spilsby, in Ashby Meadows, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Travis Darnell-Smith, 23, of Westhorpe Road, Gosberton, Spalding. At Bourne, in Spalding Road, on April 12, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Joanne Bunting, 34, of Newton Close, Wragby, Market Rasen. At Lincoln, on March 13, stole household items from Dunelm Mill Stores. At Lincoln, on June 10, stole ice cream and a bottle of coke from Co-op. At Lincoln, on February 8, 2025, stole steaks and wraps from Co-operative. For each offence, conditional discharge of six months imposed. Compensation totalling £79.60 to pay.

Rachael Buckett, 41, of Alexander Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, on May 27, stole various cleaning and food items from Poundland. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, stole cleaning products from Spar. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months. £85 costs. At Boston, on June 18, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 27. No separate penalty.

Joshua Corey, 32, of Angel Court, Boston. At Heckington, in High Street, on June 13, stole tobacco and scratch cards from Co-op. £36.15 compensation to pay.

Brandon Burns, 21, of Clavering Street, Grimsby. At Market Rasen, on June 12,stole a motor vehicle, namely a Kawasaki motorcycle. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £25 compensation to pay. At Market Rasen, on the same date, not being at their place of abode, had with them, an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft of a motor vehicle, namely two screwdrivers, a hammer, two pairs of pliers and a pair of gloves. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. At Market Rasen, in Linwood Road, on the same date, without good reason or lawful authority, had with them an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a folding knife with a Stanley blade. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions as above. At Market Rasen, in Linwood Road, on the same date, used a vehicle (a Yamaha motorcycle) without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle (the Yamaha motorcycle) otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jayden Burns, 18, of Byron Grove, Grimsby. At Market Rasen, on June 12, stole a vehicle, namely a Kawasaki motorcycle. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £25 compensation to pay. At Market Rasen, in Caistor Road, on the same date, used a vehicle (a Yamaha motorcycle) without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle (the Yamaha motorcycle) otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.