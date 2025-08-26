COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Sarah Whiley, 38, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on February 28, committed common assault. £140 fine. £85 costs. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on the same date, stole cosmetic items to the value of £68 from an individual. No separate penalty. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on the same date, had in their possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on April 30, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on April 1 at Skegness Police Station. No separate penalty.

Lewis Hinchcliff, 24, of Albany Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 19, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BURGLARY:

Carl Chappell, 38, of Bowers Avenue, Louth. At Louth, in Eve Street, on June 16, having entered a business premises as a trespasser, stole a STIHL chainsaw valued at £700-800, a STIHL leaf blower valued at £280, a STIHL strimmer valued at £270, and cash (£600-£700). Committed to prison for 32 weeks, as a consecutive term to an activated suspended sentence order. Total custodial period: 40 weeks. £1,000 compensation to pay. At Louth, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks, as a concurrent term. At Louth, on June 22, drove a vehicle (an electric scooter) while disqualified from driving. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Louth, on the same date, being a person driving a vehicle (an electric scooter), neglected or refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a constable acting in the execution of their duty and for the time being engaged in the regulation of traffic. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Diogo Carneiro, 28, of Danube Square, Spalding. At Boston, on June 15, damaged custody clothing of an unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. £80 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Valdas Urbelis, 39, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Irby Street, on June 13, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

Peter Phillips, 49, of Ivy Lane, Coningsby. At Coningsby, in Reedham Lane, on June 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Carolyn Marshall, 69, of Kenwick Road, Louth. At Saltfleetby, in Rimac Road, on June 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £253 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Mark Mroczek, 47, of Whitehorse Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on May 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 99 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

Joaquim De Abreu, 36, of Liverpool Road, Tarleton. At Holdingham, Sleaford, on the A17, on June 22, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Michael Brown, 69, of Chapel Farm Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Boston, in Tower Road, on June 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Lee White, 43, of Vernon Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in George Avenue, on April 20, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT CARE AND ATTENTION:

John Slote, 79, of John Smith Close, Willoughby, Alford. At North Thoresby, in Main Road, on December 19, 2024, caused serious injury to an individual by driving without due care and attention. £1,615 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £646 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Keith Addison, 61, of Somersby Avenue, Mablethorpe. At Gunby, on the A158 Gunby bypass, on February 5, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Harry Nutton, 25, of Woodland View, Calverley, Pudsey, Leeds. At West Ashby, on the A153 Main Street, on March 17, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 2.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

FRAUD:

Ethan Birks, 26, c/o St Rumbolds Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, between February 18 and 20, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made a false representation, namely, agreeing to purchase a graphics card, then failing to provide payment after the item had been posted to them, intending to make a gain, namely £660 for themselves. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £650 compensation to pay.

HANDLING STOLEN GOODS:

Kimberley Hawthorne, 41, c/o Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Louth, in Eastgate, on June 19, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely make-up products and aftershave to the value of £200 belonging to Boots, by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, on July 3, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on June 19 at Skegness. To be detained in the court house – detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Jack Robinson, 30, of St Andrew's Drive, Skegness. At Mablethorpe, on September 13, 2023, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely jewellery to the value of £810, belonging to Cash 4 Gold, by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged so to do, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Mesut Unek, 40, of Aswell Street, Louth. At Leeds, in Aberford Road, on August 26, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years. £200 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Benjamin Gray, 30, of Buddleia Drive, Louth. At Louth, on June 18, stole two lots of hairspray, of an unknown value, from Morrisons – four counts. At Louth, on June 19, stole four lots of hairspray, of an unknown value, from Bargain Buys. At Louth, on the same date, stole four lots of hairspray, of an unknown value, from Boots. At Louth, on the same date, stole six lots of hairspray, of an unknown value, from Superdrug. At Louth, on the same date, stole two lots of hairspray, of an unknown value, from B&M. For each offence, conditional discharge of two years imposed. Compensation totalling £126.01 to pay.

Jack Heenan, 20, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on June 21, stole various goods to an unknown value from Tesco. Conditional discharge of six months imposed.