COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Robert Arnold, 65, of Moor Lane, Leasingham, Sleaford. At Lincoln, on December 25, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Stacey Goffnet, 43, of Boston Road, Horncastle. At Skegness, on March 16, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol and Abstinence Monitoring Requirement: 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged an equipment harness to the value of £69.95 belonging to a police constable, with intent or through recklessness. Compensation of £69.95 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Dean Filby, 46, of Buckingham Close, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, on June 3, 2024, committed assault by beating. £180 fine. Restraining Order made. £400 costs. £72 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lathan Middleton, 34, c/o Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Sleaford, on July 4, damaged a vehicle belonging to the complainant to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. At Sleaford, on July 7, damaged the same vehicle, with intent or through recklessness. At Sleaford, on July 10, damaged a Sky Glass TV belonging to the complainant to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Compensation totalling £1,480 to pay. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Robert Bennett, 54, of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Horncastle, in Spilsby Road, on June 27, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Przemyslaw Sadowski, 32, of Staunton Drive, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on June 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £180 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Smith, 25, of Wood Road, Alford. At Chapel St Leonards, in Sea Road, on April 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING DANGEROUSLY:

Jordan Evans, 24, of Scotia Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Salisbury, Wiltshire, on March 18, drove a vehicle dangerously in a public place, namely Culver Street car park. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for two years. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jamie Upton, 34, of Richardson Rise, Gainsborough. At Skegness, in Old Roman Bank, of May 19, driving a vehicle while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Theo Lewis, 44, of South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on January 29, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 9.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke English, 35, of Tamer Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in York Road, on June 8, 2004, drove when the proportion of MDMA in blood equalled more than 73 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £650 costs. £720 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty.

Ben Lunn, 32, of Churchill Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire. At Sleaford, on February 26, on the A17, drove when the proportion of the methylamphetamine in blood equalled 36 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

Dimitar Kostadinov, 41, of Bath Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on February 7, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 13 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £160 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge.

FRAUD:

Jordan Alexander, 35, of Sleaford Road, Sleaford. At Skegness, on October 16, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made a false representation, namely undertook unnecessary work to the roof of an address, intending to make a gain for themselves, namely £500. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £500 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

IN CHARGE OF A VEHICLE WHEN OVER LEGAL LIMIT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Walton, 48, of The Doweries, Birmingham. At Chapel St Leonards, in Trunch Lane, on July 2, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Joshua Wong, 38, of Tattershall Avenue, Tattershall. At Boston, in Church Close, on June 28, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Simon Bisby, 50, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Lincoln, on May 17, stole two electrical hair clippers to the value of £124.98 from Boots. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £124.98 compensation to pay. Allam Taylor, 34, of Cornhill Lane, Boston. At Grantham, on July 5, stole two bottles of Jura Whisky to the value of £52.96 from Asda. At Grantham, on July 6, stole eight blocks of cheese to the value of £40 from Co-op. At Grantham, on July 5 and 6, breached a Criminal Behaviour Order made at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on January 10, 2024, by entering a prohibited space without reasonable excuse. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Compensation totalling £92.96 to pay.

Karl Bell, 52, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, on May 16, stole three Persil wash pods to the value of £29.97 from Home Bargains – two counts. At Boston, on June 13, stole two boxes of large Dairy Milk bars to the value of £100, from Co-op. For each offence, Community Order made, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential – period of treatment: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). £100 fine. Compensation totalling £159.94 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Mitchell, 44, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, on June 8, stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £72 from Asda. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £58 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Nathan Minto, 48, of South End, Boston. At Boston, on June 3, stole No7 skin cream to the value of £97.90 from Boots. At Boston, on June 17, stole No7 skin cream to the value of £79.90 from Boots. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation totalling £177.80 to pay.

James Gilliatt, 49, of no fixed abode. At Sleaford, on May 19, stole a Salter vacuum cleaner to the value of £79.99 from Boyes. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole clothing to an unknown value from The Factory Shop. For each offence, Community Order made, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £100 fine. £85 costs.

Jason Campbell, 58, of Boston Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on April 5, stole washing products to the value of £25.60 from Tesco. £25.60 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burt Huckle, 38, of Arnhem Way, Donington, Spalding. At Donington, on January 9, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £80 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £32 victim surcharge.

David Beckley, 64, of Beckside, North Reddish, Stockport. At Boston, at the Jakemans Community Stadium, on April 12, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, theby, and the offence was racially aggravated. Football banning order made – duration of order: three years. £760 fine. £85 costs. £304 victim surcharge.