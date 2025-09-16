COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Cavan Gaunt, 26, of Broad Drove, Gosberton Clough, Spalding. At Spalding, on July 11, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Casey Williams, 36, of Chauntry Road, Alford. At Chapel St Leonards, on March 22, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £100 compensation to pay. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, used towards others threatening, abusive, or insulting words with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Community Order made, as above. £120 fine.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Oliver Niner, 25, of Skegness Road, Ingoldmells. At Spilsby, in Queen Street, on April 21, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Defendant to be deprived of kitchen knife. £200 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Ian Wastle, 61, of Chauntry Road, Alford. At Alford, in Chauntry Road, on July 8, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a steak knife. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of steak knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Christopher Ward, 57, of Thames Street, Hogsthorpe. At Hogsthorpe, in Thames Street, on February 22, were the owner of a dog, namely a German shepherd/Alsatian, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured an epilepsy assistance dog, namely a toy poodle, which subsequently died from its injuries. Order made for dog to be destroyed. Dog to be handed over to police, but not destroyed until after appeal time limit expires/decision is made not to lodge appeal/appeal is determined. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £500 compensation to pay.

DRINK-DRIVING

Haraldas Karpovs, 23, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Lincoln, in Corporation Street, on April 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £202 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £81 victim surcharge.

Luke Bunting, 20, of Amos Way, Sibsey, Boston. At Boston, in South Terrace, on July 2, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Jack Grant, 35, of Acanthus Avenue, Newcastle Upon Tyne. At Boston, in Wallace Way, on July 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 38 months. £85 costs.

Andrew Jackson, 40, of Southgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in North Road, on July 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for four years. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Grantham Custody Suite, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Community Order made, as above. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

David Chapman, 46, of Findlay Mews, Marlow, Buckinghamshire. At Hagworthingham, in Deep Lane, on July 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Michael Jaskolski, 18, of Nottingham Close, Church Gresley, Swadlincote, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath, equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ross Walker, 32, of Beech Close, Bracebridge Heath, Swinderby. At Horncastle, on the A158, on April 12, 2025, drove while disqualified. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Anton Banchev, 44, of Station Street, Donington, Spalding. At Donington, in Church Street, on April 30, drove while disqualified. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Richard Ozenbrook, 52, of Nightingale Crescent, Lincoln. At Louth, in St Bernard's Avenue, on November 26, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. £833 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £450 costs. £603 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, in Nightingale Crescent, on October 19, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. £675 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Benjamin Sandy-St Louis, 24, of Northlands, Sibsey. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on January 3, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

David Damms, 28, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Keal Cotes, on the A16, on April 4, 2025, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 6.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Agija Stala, 32, of Allenby Close, Lincoln. At High Toynton, in Spilsby Road, on March 9, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILING TO STOP:

Gordon Nunn, 68, of Locksley Way, North Somercotes, Louth. At South Cockerington, Louth, in Marsh Lane, on January 6, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which a person received multiple injuries, failed to stop. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Driving record endorsed with five points. Also, drove without due care and attention. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Dale Clark, 47, of Ida Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 6, 2023, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £84 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on February 6, 2023, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Daniel Addison, 36, of Craven Avenue, Kirton, Boston. At Boston, on July 9, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £400 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Kane Cartwright, 41, of Amos Way, Boston. At Skegness, on July 5, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £800 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs.

SPEEDING:

Paddy Chen, 22, of Gloucester Road, Grantham. At Sleaford, in Grantham Road, on May 10, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £97 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £39 victim surcharge.

Radu Marsavela, 50, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Kirton, on the A16, on April 14, drove at a speed of 95mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £350 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

Robert Scrivener, 38, of The Boulevard, Mablethorpe. At Lincoln, on the A1434 Bunkers Hill, on March 31, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with five points. £110 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Christopher McNamara, 40, of Sholts Gate, Whaplode, Spalding. At Sutterton, in Station Road, on May 13, rode a motorcycle at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £550 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. £110 costs. £220 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Desmond Scott, 61, c/o Albert Street, Skegness.At Skegness, on April 2, stole 12 pairs of socks to the value of £72 from Peacock Stores. £80 fine. £72 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Nerijus Kudresovas, 21, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on January 3, stole fuel to an unknown value from Applegreen. £70.86 compensation to pay. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on the same date, had in their possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £120 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.