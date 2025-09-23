COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Cameron Jones, 22, of Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness. At Louth, on March 11, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £500 compensation to pay. Also, damaged a door handle to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Lee Myers, 37, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 15, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Programme Requirement: 26 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 20 days. At Skegness, on April 29, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Conditions as above. Restraining Order made. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a window pane to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Total custodial period: 12 weeks. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Josh Waterhouse, 33, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Lincolnshire, on December 19, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. Electronic Monitoring Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Restraining Order made. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, damaged a door to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 12 weeks. Conditions as above. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Lincolnshire, on the same date, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. No separate penalty.

Sophie Strickson, 37, of Field Drive, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston Police Custody, on July 16, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

CONTROLLING/COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR:

Rodrigues Ferreira, 26, of Marshall Close, Fishtoft, Boston. In Lincolnshire, repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards the complainant and that behaviour had a serious effect on them and the defendant ought to have known that the behaviour would have such an effect. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £200 compensation to pay. Restraining Order made. In Lincolnshire, threatened to smash windows at the home address of the complainant, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Conditions, as above.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Danny Morrell, 30, Donington Road, Bicker, Boston. At Folkingham, in Bourne Road, on March 25,drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 157 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leroy Dodge, 42, of Acorn Avenue, Louth. At Louth, in Church Street, on July 8, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres in breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, as above. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. £190 compensation to pay. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ben Norwood, 30, of Newby Road, Grimsby. At Burwell, on the A16 Main Road, on July 15, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Mackevic Boguslawa, 35, of Jacobs Court, Spalding. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on July 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Baedan Butler, 24, of Holling Croft, Sheffield. At Gunby, on the A158 Gunby Bypass, on March 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £140 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £56 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Peak, 31, of Wildmore Crescent, Friskney, Boston. At Boston, in Sandygate Crescent, on April 4, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Alexander Jackson, 42, of Lomond Terrace, Rochdale. At Skegness, in South Parade, on March 22, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 13 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Stuart Hunter, 43, of Chisholm Way, Nottingham. At Ingoldmells, on July 11, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

Riley Ayton, 19, of Egret Place, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on October 21, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police sergeant, by beating them. Unpaid Work Requirement increased to 100 hours. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, by beating them. £50 compensation to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Grimshaw, 22, of Lambrell Green, Rotherham, Sheffield. At Skegness, on April 8, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPECIMEN:

Steven Ferguson, 60, of Willoughby Road, Ancaster. At Grantham, on June 21, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Elliot Brooke, 34, of Dorset Street, Lincoln. At Blankney, in Lincoln Road, on April 17, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £458 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £183 victim surcharge.

THEFT/ATTEMPTED THEFT:

Darren Matthews, 53, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on May 19, stole wine of an unknown value from Morrisons. At Boston, on June 29, stole baked goods to the value of £20 from Morrisons. At Boston, on July 11, stole baked goods to the value of £40 from Morrisons. At Boston, on July 14, stole groceries to the value of £55.68 from Asda. At Boston, on the same date, stole Under Armour clothing to the value of £284.95 from Sports Direct. At Boston, on July 16, stole Budweiser and baked goods to the value of £21 from Morrisons. At Boston, on the same date, stole clothing, confectionery and drink to the value of £104.88 from Asda. At Boston, on July 17, stole Budweiser of an unknown value from Morrisons. For each offence, Community Order Made with six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 15 days). Compensation totalling £538.51 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie Malone, 26, of Marlowe Drive, Lincoln. At Louth, on April 23, stole meat of an unknown value from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Louth, on April 27, stole meat products to the value of £60 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Louth, on May 1, stole baby formula to the value of £28 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Louth,on May 3, stole 16 packets of cheese to the value of £48 from Kenwick News Ltd. At Louth, on May 7, stole three packs of cheese to the value of £10.47 from Heron Foods. At Skegness, on May 26, stole cleaning products to the value of £83 from B&M. At Skegness, on June 4, stole alcohol to the value of £8 from SPAR. For each offence, Community Order made, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 30 days). Compensation totalling £188.47 to pay.

Sean Myers, 36, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on July 21, stole items of an unknown value from B&M. At Skegness, on July 22, stole two bottles of whiskey of an unknown value from M&S Simply Food. At Skegness, on the same date, stole washing products of an unknown value from B&M. At Alford, on July 28, attempted to steal items of an unknown value from Co-op Foodstore. At Boston, on August 8, stole jars of coffee to an unknown value from Heron Foods. For each offence, committed to prison for two weeks. At Skegness, on July 22, without reasonable excuse, entered B&M and stole from it, in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on February 25. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Total custodial period: 18 weeks. Compensation totalling £184.99 to pay.

Eve Brown, 39, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, Doncaster. At Boston, on March 28, stole a coffee machine to the value of £549 from Oldrids. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, stole food items and household goods of an unknown value from Tesco. No separate penalty.

Kevan Higgins, 40, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, Doncaster. At Boston, on February 26, attempted to steal a kettle, Lego sets and an air fryer to the value of £937.98 from Oldrids. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months, as a consecutive term. At Boston, on March 28, stole a coffee machine to the value of £549 from Oldrids. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months. At Boston, on the same date, stole food and household items of an unknown value from Tesco. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Coogan, 22, of High Street North, Ruskington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on March 25, stole deodorant, false eyelashes and cleaning products to the value of £10 from W. Boyes and Co Ltd. £10 compensation to pay.