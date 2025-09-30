COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Twana Aziz, 24, of Maple Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At a Boston nightclub, on April 19, committed assault by beating. £472 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £310 costs. £189 victim surcharge.

Charlie Probert, 29, of Links Drive, Owmby, Grimsby. At Market Rasen, on July 19, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Alfie Thornton, 18, of Marsh Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, on June 19, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation totalling £200 to pay.

BURGLARY AND THEFT:

Luke Newark, 43, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on August 1, having entered a building, namely Superdrug, as a trespasser, stole nine bottles of perfume to the value of £735.50. At Boston, on July 2, stole meat to the value of £96.65 from Coop. At Boston, on July 20, stole cheese to the value of £37.40 from Coop. At Boston, on July 29, stole coffee of an unknown value from Coop. At Boston, on August 3, stole coffee to the value of £81.30 from Coop. For each offence, committed to prison for periods of either four weeks, four months or six months, with terms running concurrently to each other. For each offence, Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (period to provide samples: six months) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 20 days). Compensation totalling £950.95 to pay.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Ben Crickmar, 38, of Wellington Street, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, in George Street, on May 3, drove (an electric scooter) when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 98 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Paul West, 48, of Bull Drove, Wrangle, Boston. At Wrangle, in Bull Drove, on July 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to two people, failed to stop. No separate penalty.

Ellie Brelsford, 29, of Valley View Drive, Bottesford, Scunthorpe. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 153 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. Legal limit 80mlg. £575 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

Sebastian Clark, 18, of West Road, Pointon, Sleaford. At Bourne, in West Street, on July 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Chloe Wilkinson, 30, of Holmedale Court, Huddersfield, Kirklees. At Louth, on the A16, on July 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Mykyta Kivilevych, 31, of Whitehorse Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, on February 8, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Also, drove when the proportion of methylamphetamine in blood equalled 22 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Christopher Hunt, 33, of Page Close, Sibsey. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 27,drove (a motorcycle) when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 5.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £150 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

David Taylor, 51, of Acorn Avenue, Louth. At Fotherby, on the A16 Fotherby bypass, on March 8, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 109 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

Mason Baxter, 19, of Manor Close, East Kirkby, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Old Market Avenue, on March 31, drove (a motorcycle) when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 4.9 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Paul Smith, 19, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on April 18, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 10 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £100 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Jade Young, 39, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Scarborough, on June 29, had in their possession a joint containing cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Sayed Hashimi, 33, of Irby Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £500 costs. £168 victim surcharge. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on April 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on July 25, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Court House, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 12. No separate penalty. At Boston, on the same date, failed without reasonable cause to surrender at Boston Court House, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 16, at Boston. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Rikky Bee, 65, of Adrian Close, Swineshead, Boston. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on March 12, drove a vehicle at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £212 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £85 victim surcharge.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:

Matthew Knowles, 38, of Brand End Road, Butterwick, Boston. At Boston, on February 21, used threatening or abusive words of behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £80 fine. £85 costs. At Boston, in Lincoln Road, on the same date, were in charge of a dog, namely a Staffordshire terrier, which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured a person. £80 fine. £75 compensation. At Boston, on the same date, were in charge of a dog, namely a Staffordshire terrier, which was dangerously out of control in the car park at Boston Police Station. No separate penalty. At Boston, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

Bailey Chapman, 27, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, on June 9,used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.