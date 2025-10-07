COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates' courts ….

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Thomas Colley, 37, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington. In Lincolnshire, on July 1, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Carl Shaw, 43, of Hanby Lane, Welton le Marsh. At Skegness, on March 23, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Programme Requirement: 26 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £274 fine. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a tablet to the value of £100, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made, as above. £100 compensation to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Louis Stoker, 38, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, August 13, committed assault by beating. £140 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. At Boston, on March 13, damaged a cupboard to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine.

Lisa McKnight, 35, of Lychgate View, Old Leake, Boston. At Boston, on August 6, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty – two counts. For each offence, £60 fine. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Diego Moraes-Fraga, 36, of Crossmead, Eltham, London. At Skegness, on Lincoln Road, on July 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Chandler Smith, 26, of North Holme Road, Louth. At Louth, in North Holme Road, on July 26, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Griffiths, 42, of Victoria Avenue, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Victoria Avenue, on July 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Matthew Lawrence, 51, of no fixed abode, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Grantham Road, on July 27, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

14. CRT XL L Aug 18 - 8

Matthew Baker, 37, of Dickinson Road, Heckington, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on the A17, on March 10, 2024, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £1,153 fine. £650 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vladimirs Burovs, 37, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, on the A1121 Boardsides, on June 18, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanislav Kasparovic, 30, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Joy Paine Close, on April 1, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

James Bellamy, 36, of Robertson Drive, Sleaford. At Grantham, in Rowanwood Drive, on February 1, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 4.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £40 victim surcharge. At Grantham, in Station Road East, on February 14, drove when the proportion of the delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. £100 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs.

Ryan Hardy, 34, of West Street, Folkingham, Sleaford. At Grantham, in Brittain Drive, on February 16, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 4.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Jodie Draper, 44, of Wilson Close, Ingoldmells. At East Keal, on the A16 Main Road, on March 19, drove a vehicle when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled more than 39 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equaled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Brandike, 38, of The Drive, Skegness. At Haugham, Louth, on the A16, on March 27, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Reece Vasey, 24, of Hawerby Road, Hawerby, Grimsby. At Horncastle, in Horncastle Road, on February 16, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 480 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Stephen Wingfield, 37, of Hallam Close, Alford. At Legbourne, on the A157, on April 22, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £553 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £221 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Mark Westron, 59, of Willoughby Road, Sloothby, Alford. At Chapel St Leonards, in The Green, on February 5, caused serious injury to the complainant by driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 250 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO REPORT ACCIDENT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh McKenna, 41, of Barnett Place, Cleethorpes. At Louth, on the A16, on March 9, as a driver of the vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. £666 fine. Driving record endorsed with eight points. £110 costs. £266 victim surcharge. Also, as the driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, as the driver of a vehicle, failed to comply with the indication given by solid white line road markings. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

KNIFE:

Ernest Jarros, 21, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Revesby Avenue, on August 14, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a hunting knife. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a front door to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made, as above.

SPECIMEN:

Charlotte Buxton, 47, of Conlie Close, Alford. At Gunby, on the A158, on July 25, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed a drink-driving or drug-driving offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. THEFT:

Simon Bisby, 50, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on July 20, stole steak from Co-op. At Wyberton, Boston, on July 21, stole razor blades from Tesco. At Boston, on July 23, stole meat from Co-op. At Fishtoft, Boston, on July 27, stole Haribo sweets from Co-op. At Boston, on August 3, stole perfume from Oldrids Downtown. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Compensation totalling £173 to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shady Nicholson, 19, of Hill View, Grantham. At Ancaster, on July 4, stole fishing equipment to the value of £220 from Ancaster Service Station. Programme Requirement: 26 days. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 160 hours. £48 compensation to pay. At Lincoln, on August 12, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on July 25. Detained in the courthouse – detention deemed served.