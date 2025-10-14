COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

John Capone, 36, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, on July 19, committed assault by beating. £183 fine. £85 costs. £73 victim surcharge.

Heidi Price, 33, of Bluebell Road, Holdingham, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on June 7, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Trevor Jordan, 65, of Plover Square, Caistor, Market Rasen. At Caistor, on August 6, committed assault by beating. £346 fine. £85 costs. £138 victim surcharge. Also, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. No separate penalty.

BURGLARY:

Brian Moon, 48, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At New York, Boston, on July 10, having entered a dwelling as a trespasser, stole doors of an unknown value. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Jaroslav Zigo, 33, of Royal Way, Fishtoft, Boston. At Fishtoft, on August 10, damaged a vehicle belonging to the complainant, with intent or through recklessness. £150 fine. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Matthew Lodge, 45, of Parklands, Mumby, Alford. At Louth, in Grimsby Road, on July 31, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Pick, 61, of High Street, Tattershall, Lincoln. At Coningsby, in Silver Street car park, on July 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 110 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £113 fine. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Barry Moss, 26, of Raynesford Close, Quorn, Loughborough, Leicestershire. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on August 7, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Jamie Fox, 43, of Sanderson Way, Rotherham, Mexborough. At Ruskington, on the A153 Speedway Corner, on August 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £800 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge.

Brandon Edens, 25, of Canonsleigh Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Merryman, 61, of Roman Bank, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe. At Chapel St Leonards, in Anderby Road, on August 9, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 79 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Cal Forrester, 33, of Jubilee Drive, Wragby, Market Rasen. At Lincoln, in Lindum Terrace, on August 9, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Hayley Foss, 41, of Dymoke Drive, Horncastle. At Horncastle, in Steve Newton Avenue, on May 6, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 4.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite) in blood equalled 100 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. At Horncastle, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Community Order made, as above. At Horncastle, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Cannabis and cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Louis Allingham, 21, of no fixed abode, Grimsby. At Tetney, in Tetney Lock Road, on December 5, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £586 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £234 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, failed to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At Tetney, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Snedker, 35, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton, Boston. At Boston, on July 12, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £120 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Andrew Cook, 39, of Albatross Drive, Humberston, Grimsby. At West Ashby, in Main Street, on July 9, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £461 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Tyrone Collingwood, 38, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on July 19, stole wine of an unknown value from Lidl. Committed to prison for 14 days. At Skegness, in Berry Way, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty. At Skegness, on July 29, damaged a store sign belonging to Asda filling station to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for 14 days as a concurrent term. £50 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole a bottle of wine belonging to Asda filling station. Criminal Behaviour Order made – duration of order: two years. Committed to prison for 14 days as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 14 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Stephen Dixon, 48, c/o West Street, Boston. At Boston, on August 1, stole skincare products to the value of £150 from Savers. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 compensation. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on March 31 by failing to attend as instructed on July 22 and August 6. No adjudication – dealt with original offences (10 counts of shoplifting, all committed in Boston, between September 26, 2024, and March 17, 2025). For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently. Total custodial sentence: 16 weeks. Conditions, as above. Community Order made on March 31 revoked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brennan Reilly, 30, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 3, stole clothing to the value of £40 from The Factory Shop. At Skegness, on August 9, stole clothing to the value of £103 from The Factory Shop. At Skegness, on August 13, stole clothing to the value of £240 from Alisons. At Skegness, on August 15, stole clothing to the value of £340 from Oscars. At Skegness, on August 21, stole clothing to the value of £130 from The Factory Shop. For each offence, committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: 16 weeks. Compensation totalling £1,093 to pay. At Skegness, on May 31, damaged a window belonging to JD Sports to the value of £2,074.15, with intent or through recklessness. Compensation of £1,500 to pay.

Dee Elliott, 26, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on July 3, stole items to the value of £100 from Co-op. At Skegness, on July 24, stole meat to the value of £134 from Co-op. At Skegness, on August 4, stole laundry items to the value of £281.20 from The Spar. At Chapel St Leonards, on August 9, stole alcohol to the value of £45 from Co-op. At Chapel St Leonards, on August 14, stole cheese and butter to the value of £98 from Co-op. At Chapel St Leonards, on August 21, stole meat to the value of £190 from Co-op. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, stole meat to the value of £65 from The Spar. Compensation totalling £388.70 to pay. At Skegness, on July 24, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Darren Matthews, 53, of no fixed abode, Spalding. At Boston, on July 30, stole blocks of cheese to the value of £52.90 from Co-op. At Boston, on July 31, stole blocks of cheese to the value of £62.80 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 6, stole blocks of cheese to the value of £53.70 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 19, stole meat products to the value of £45 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 12, stole meat and cheese products to the value of £120 from Co-op. Compensation totalling £334.40 to pay.

Danny Ebbs, 38, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Spalding, on August 25, stole a bottle of wine to the value of £6.75 from Iceland. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.