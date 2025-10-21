COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Here is our latest selection of cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSAULT:

Damon Davis, 52, of Woodroffe Road, Wittering, Peterborough. At Sleaford, on May 18, 2024, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Ashley Gebbie, 32, of Frederick Street, Barnsley, Rotherham. At Ingoldmells, on August 11, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. £100 compensation to pay. £666 fine. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. At Skegness Police Station, on August 12, damaged a holding cell wall to an unknown value, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Rachel Steventon, 29, of Parsons Drove, Boston. At Boston, on August 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. £100 compensation to pay. £360 fine. £200 costs. £144 victim surcharge.

Louis Stoker, 28, of Hall Farm Barns, East Winch, Kings Lynn. At Boston, on August 13, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. £100 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Peter Aslett, 31, of Anderby Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Manby, Louth, on August 12, damaged CCTV cameras belonging to Shields Security to the value of £2,900 with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £2,900 compensation to pay. £26 victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

Russell Pickett, 32, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Lincoln, on July 1, damaged a door and camera belonging to the complainant to the value of £250, with intent or through recklessness. £90 compensation to pay. £120 fine. At Skegness, in South Parade, on August 7, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. Compensation of £50 to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawid Trzebuniak, 42, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woad Farm Road, on June 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 209 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £737 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £295 victim surcharge.

Andrea Dwyer, 44, of Reinwood Avenue, Roundhay, Leeds. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 10, drove a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Tyler Leonard, 19, of Roebuck Drive, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Tattershall, in Sleaford Road, on June 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £162 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £400 costs. £65 victim surcharge.

Callum Ferguson, 19, of Summerfields, Old Leake, Boston. At Boston, in South Terrace, on August 17, drove (a motorcycle) when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Codd, 22, of Conker Grove, Louth. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 16, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Nicholas Rodgers, 42, of Valley View Close, Eckington, Sheffield, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Sea View Road, on August 17, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £650 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Emma Jones, 32, of Tooley Lane, Wrangle, Boston. At Burgh le Marsh, in High Street, on July 16, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Censie Shaw, 34, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Old Road, on July 24, drove while disqualified. £691 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £278 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Howard, 32, of St Michaels Lane, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on August 11, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

James Pugh, 27, of Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on June 12, drove while disqualified. £916 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Nicole Rowen, 27, of Dynan Close, Mablethorpe. At Skendleby, on the A1028 Bluestone Heath Road, on May 30, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 2.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £140 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £56 victim surcharge.

Samantha O'Brien, 31, of Milson Close, Coningsby. At Coningsby, in Leagate Road, on March 2, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in blood equalled 3.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Spilsby, in A16 High Street, on April 19, drove when the proportion of the same controlled drug in blood was 4.5 microgrammes per litre. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HARASSMENT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Giblin, 58, of Brunswick Drive, Skegness. In Lincolnshire, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of the complainant and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of them in that they sent them messages via various message platforms, attended at their address and in vicinity of it on three occasions, entering the address uninvited while the complainant was at work on one occasion. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £150 fine. Restraining Order made. £200 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

IMITATION FIREARM:

Artur Mikuckij, 32, of Sydney Street, Boston. At a petrol station off the roundabout at Sutterton, Boston, on February 27, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them, in a public place, an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun. £400 fine. Order made to deprive defendant of BB gun. £85 costs. POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Jack Sharp, 22, of Horstead Avenue, Brigg. At South Kelsey, Market Rasen, on August 11, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

PRODUCTION OF DRUGS:

Francesko Refitaj, 21, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on August 28, produced 100 plants of cannabis – a class B drug. Committed to prison for eight months. £187 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Lewis, 33, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, on July 13, stole six jars of coffee to the value of £50 from Morrisons. £150 compensation to pay. At Boston, on July 20, stole Jaffa Cakes to the value of £30 from Morrisons. At Boston, on the same date, stole chocolate to the value of £30 from Morissons. At Boston, on July 26, stole sandwiches and pasta to the value of £20 from Morrisons. At Boston, on the same date, stole more of the same items to the value of £20 from Morrisons. For each offence, no separate penalty.