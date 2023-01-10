COURT RESULTS: Latest Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of Skegness-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

David Smith, of 21, of St John Street, Wainfleet. At Wainfleet, on October 27, committed assault by beating. £800 fine. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge.

Morgan Whiteley, 25, of Hertsmere Road, London. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on May 15, 2021, assaulted an emergency service worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them, namely by hitting them in the face. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £100 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Also, assaulted a separate emergency service worker, again police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, namely by spitting at them. Community Order made, as above. Also, assaulted a third emergency service worker, again a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, namely by kicking them. Community Order made, as above. £100 compensation to pay. Also, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Community Order made, as above.

DRINK DRIVING:

Thomas Curtis, 35, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Huttoft, in Sutton Road, on April 9, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Non-Residential Requirement – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £300 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Ryan Johnson, 28, of James Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road/James Avenue, on October 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Gregory Flame, 27, of Sea View Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on October 5, drove while disqualified. £280 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £112 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

John Hodac, 55, of Upper Spon Street, Coventry. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Connor Mawer, 24, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on May 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine.

Kyle Moss, 31, of Church Street, Eastwood. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on June 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Rhys Plaskett, 39, of Marbury Close, Alford. At Louth, on June 26, used towards another person, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay. At Louth, in Ramsgate Road, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Robert Walker, 21, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, October 1, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 12 days. £114 victim surcharge. Also, failed, without reasonable excuse, to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a drug wipe, under the Road Traffic Act. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Laura Craig, 32, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 16, stole meat and alcohol to the value of £160 from Marks and Spencer. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Non-Residential Requirement – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Skegness, on October 10, stole meat to the value of £150 from Marks and Spencer. Community Order made, as above. At Skegness, on September 29, stole alcohol to the value of £100 from Marks and Spencer. Community Order made, as above. At Skegness, on August 28, stole steak to the value of £150 from Marks & Spencer. Community Order made, as above. £460 compensation to pay.

