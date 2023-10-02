COURT RESULTS: Latest Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Joshua Chappell, 19, of Whitwell Row, Leicester. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on June 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 41 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Andrew Higgins, 61, of Station Road, Ilkeston. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £120 fine. £40 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Damian Lowe, 32, of Castleton Boulevard, Skegness. At Skegness, in North Shore Road, on February 25, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 14 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:

Kye Hill, 23, of Laceby Road, Grimsby. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on May 23, being the rider of a vehicle (a quad bike), failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

HARASSMENT/ALARM/DISTRESS:

Brian McMahon, 47, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on May 25, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Committed to prison for six weeks. £154 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH:

Christopher Mann, 44, of Barnoldby Road, Waltham, Grimsby. At Skegness Police Station, on June 23, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £1,307 fine. £85 costs. £522 victim surgery.

THEFT:

Gareth Ellis, 39, of Rowland Way, Skegness. At Friskney, on January 31, stole two boilers to the value of £260 from an individual. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Jason Ray, 53, of Sidebar Lane, Heckington Fen. At Skegness, on the A158, on April 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years due to repeat offending. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, having failed to re-apply for a licence following a period of disqualification. No separate penalty. Also, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Jack Gowshall, 19, of Regents Close, Skegness. At Spilsby, in Monksthorpe Lane, on December 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £153 fine. £61 victim surcharge. £55 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Austin, 37, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, on May 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Joshua Carter, 22, of North Shore Road, Skegness. At Candlesby, on the A158 Lowgate Road, on June 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Patricia Elphick, 48, of Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. At Spilsby, on the A16, on March 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

David Lewis, 37, of St Clements Road, Skegness. At Mablethorpe, in Seacroft Road, on March 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Maillard, 22, of Sea Road, Anderby Creek, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in High Street, on May 21, used a vehicle (a motorcycle) without insurance. £230 fine. £92 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, rode otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

