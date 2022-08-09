COURT RESULTS: Our latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court

ASSAULT:Claire Swain, 46, of Ferry Road, Fiskerton. At Boston, on April 29, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them – two counts. £200 fine. For each offence, £50 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. Also, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

DISQUALIFIED:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yuri Yordanov, 23, of Sheila Crescent, Spalding. At Boston, in Lister Way, on January 6, drove while disqualified. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £150 costs. £45 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRINK DRIVING:

Holly Barker, 18, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. At Skegness, at McDonald's car park, on April 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Daniel Corneloues, 28, of Swift Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on February 23, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine equalled 800 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 65 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

FAILED TO STOP:

Asen Radev, 50, of Spain Court, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on December 3, 2019, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. Also, as a driver, failed to report an accident and drove without due care and attention. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Kelly Hosier, 41, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Horncastle, in Boston Road, on February 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £315 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrejs Karpovs, 39, of Victoria Street, Spalding. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anton Mihov, 25, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on January 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Madalin Dinu, 23, of Reams Close, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on November 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dominica Gabrowski, 20, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on October 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zhivko Rumenov, 24, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on December 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Ricky Truepenny, 33, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. At Boston, on April 29, had in his possession a syringe full of amphetamine - a class A drug. Committed to prison for one month as a consecutive term. £128 victim surcharge. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a Suspended Sentence Order made on September 15. No adjudication - dealt with for original offences. First, at Boston, on November 18, 2019, stole a phone from Phone Trader; second, at Boston, on August 29, 2019, stole two phones from Phones Planet. For each offence, suspended sentences of two months implemented, one as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: three months. Commission of a further offence while subject to a Conditional Discharge Order made on September 8 for three counts of being in possession of drugs. No action taken on breach.

SPEEDING:

Jan Kowalski, 58, of Almond Road, Cantley, Doncaster. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, on September 6, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Niki Nikolov, 21, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A151, on September 18, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on September 30, drove at a speed of 35mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Tomasz Prymus, 36, of Honeysuckle Way, Spalding. At Boston, on the A16, on January 5, drove at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 60 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Anthony Cottingham, 32, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, between April 19 and May 16, stole items (mainly meat) from The Co-op or Iceland to a total value of at least £620.95. For all 12 offences, committed to prison for 16 weeks, 11 as concurrent terms. Compensation totalling £574.05 to pay. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on March 22 by failing to attend as instructed on March 28 and April 6. No adjudication – dealt with original offences: first, at Boston, on October 4, stole 15 joints of metal to the value of £178; and, second, at Boston, on February 22, stole a bicycle to the value of £250. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, one as a consecutive term, one as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 20 weeks.

Jack Johnson, 22, of Lake Terrace, Hunslet, Leeds. At Boston, on October 22, 2020, stole four scaffolding boards to the value of £44 from South Lincolnshire Scaffolding. £166 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED: